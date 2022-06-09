We're 225 people away from hitting our member drive goal by June 13. Will you join us?

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Tickets to Lucinda Williams at Vancouver’s Jazz Fest!

The much-loved summer showcase returns, featuring over 60 free shows across Vancouver.

Coastal Jazz TodayTheTyee.ca
VancouverJazzFest2022Promo.jpg
Back this summer from June 24 to July 3, the jazz festival features an eclectic array of musicians.

The TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is back — in person, no less — for its 36th year! From headliners Buddy Guy and Lucinda Williams to the U.K.'s GoGo Penguin and Miami's Cécile McLorin Salvant, this year's fest has something for everyone.

“We have lots to celebrate this year,” says Nina Horvath, executive director of the Coastal Jazz & Blues Society. “We’ve programmed over 60 free shows with the best new artists and local jazz luminaries for music lovers to discover.”

One Tyee reader will win tickets to see three-time Grammy award winner Lucinda Williams on July 2, 2022, at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Enter to win below!

“The Innovation Series at the Ironworks provides some of the best and most talked-about festival performances,” says Horvath. The series brings together Vancouver’s best improvisational musicians and those from around the globe for electrifying explorations of experimental jazz. Programming features acts like Darius Jones, Canabrava Now featuring Douglas R. Ewart and Mankwe Ndosi, and Like the Mind.

“We’re also excited about our new Ocean Art Works venue,” says Horvath. “It’s sure to be the hot spot of this year’s festival.” The pavillion on Granville Island will be transformed into an outdoor jazz venue with a licensed bar and late-night evening DJ sets.

Lucinda Williams is playing the festival with a powerful new album, Good Souls Better Angels. After more than 40 years of music-making, the pioneering singer-songwriter returns to the gritty blues that first inspired her in the late ’70s, while also reuniting with Ray Kennedy, the co-producer of her game-changing 1998 album Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.

The new songs hit all the deliciously dark Gothic notes the Louisiana-born storyteller is beloved for, tied together with themes of perseverance, resilience and ultimately, hope.

“It’s all come full circle,” says Williams of the album.

Enter to win tickets to see Lucinda Williams below.

Fill out my online form.

About Coastal Jazz

Coastal Jazz and Blues Society is a community-based, non-profit, charitable arts organization located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Since 1986 Coastal Jazz and Blues Society has contributed vigorously to the local, national and international jazz scene.

The society’s vision encompasses a wide spectrum of jazz, blues, world, creative and improvised music, including evolving forms of jazz and the technologies and media that influence jazz as an art form. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

