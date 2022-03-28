CONTEST: Win Theatre Tickets and a Dinner Package from The Cultch

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Calling all musical theatre fans: Catalyst Theatre’s The Invisible: Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare will storm the stage at The Cultch’s York Theatre from April 29 to May 7. Inspired by the true stories of female spies in the Second World War, The Invisible is a musical tour-de-force.

The Invisible wowed audiences and critics during tours in Edmonton and Calgary and is now coming to Vancouver audiences for the first time.

The Globe and Mail wrote that the show “stirs up echoes of a few of the better recent superhero screen stories, as it tells — in its own uniquely musical theatre vernacular — the story of an Allied squad of fearless, heroic women who drop behind enemy lines during the Second World War in order to sabotage the Nazi war effort.” The Calgary Herald said the show’s music “seethes with energy and passion.”

To help theatre-lovers purchase tickets and subscriptions with confidence, The Cultch is offering a ticket guarantee that allows audience members to obtain an exchange, credit gift certificate or refund if a show is cancelled prematurely.

About The Cultch + Caffè La Tana

The Cultch is Vancouver’s most diverse and innovative arts and cultural hub — presenting contemporary theatre, dance, circus, music, visual art and innovative livestreams!

Caffè La Tana is an intimate affair, offering a menu of plates and pasta to share as well as an all-Italian wine list and cocktails, grappa and amari to start, finish and make the most of the evening.

