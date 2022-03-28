The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee Today ➡

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Theatre Tickets and a Dinner Package from The Cultch

One lucky reader will win two tickets to ‘The Invisible’ and a $100 gift certificate for Caffè La Tana.

The Cultch TodayTheTyee.ca

InvisibleEnsemble.jpg
The Invisible: Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare runs April 29 to May 7 at The Cultch’s York Theatre. Photo by DBPhotographics.

Calling all musical theatre fans: Catalyst Theatre’s The Invisible: Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare will storm the stage at The Cultch’s York Theatre from April 29 to May 7. Inspired by the true stories of female spies in the Second World War, The Invisible is a musical tour-de-force.

The Invisible wowed audiences and critics during tours in Edmonton and Calgary and is now coming to Vancouver audiences for the first time.

The Globe and Mail wrote that the show “stirs up echoes of a few of the better recent superhero screen stories, as it tells — in its own uniquely musical theatre vernacular — the story of an Allied squad of fearless, heroic women who drop behind enemy lines during the Second World War in order to sabotage the Nazi war effort.” The Calgary Herald said the show’s music “seethes with energy and passion.”

See showtimes and purchase tickets for The Invisible.

One lucky Tyee reader will win two tickets to The Invisible: Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare at The Cultch’s York Theatre and a $100 gift certificate for Caffè La Tana. Enter to win below.

To help theatre-lovers purchase tickets and subscriptions with confidence, The Cultch is offering a ticket guarantee that allows audience members to obtain an exchange, credit gift certificate or refund if a show is cancelled prematurely.

About The Cultch + Caffè La Tana

The Cultch is Vancouver’s most diverse and innovative arts and cultural hub — presenting contemporary theatre, dance, circus, music, visual art and innovative livestreams!

960px version of YorkTheatreCommercialDrive.jpg

Caffè La Tana is an intimate affair, offering a menu of plates and pasta to share as well as an all-Italian wine list and cocktails, grappa and amari to start, finish and make the most of the evening.

582px version of CaffeLaTana.jpg

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

