Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

News

Eby Pledges to Curb Cabinet Power in Controversial Tariff Response Bill

Critics had complained about a lack of legislative oversight.

Andrew MacLeod 28 Mar 2025The Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee's Legislative Bureau Chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at .

A 48-year-old light-skinned man wearing a suit stands at a microphone in front of a stone building.
‘Any opportunity, we should take it in the event the Americans decide to attack our families,’ Premier David Eby said last month. Photo for The Tyee by Andrew MacLeod.

The B.C. government is backing off on the part of a tariff response bill that critics said would give cabinet too much power to act without scrutiny from the legislature.

“Across the board people understand the intent of this bill, which is to ensure that we’re able to respond quickly to executive orders from the president that target our economy,” Premier David Eby said this morning. “But what they would like to see is increased ability and increased oversight, safeguards, in relation to the legislative assembly process.”

Attorney General Niki Sharma introduced Bill 7, the Economic Stabilization (Tariff Response) Act, on March 13 saying it was “enabling legislation” that would allow the government to quickly respond to threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

A section of Bill 7 would have allowed the B.C. cabinet to make regulations for “addressing challenges, or anticipated challenges, to British Columbia arising from the actions of a foreign jurisdiction,” reducing interprovincial trade barriers and supporting the economy of B.C. and Canada.

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad immediately described the bill as an “overreach.” This week BC Green acting leader Jeremy Valeriote said the party continued to have “strong concerns” about the bill and were in discussions with the NDP.

“It is important to note that our accord with the government does not prevent us from opposing this legislation,” Valeriote wrote on Facebook.

The NDP has a one-seat majority in the legislature and has entered into an agreement with the two Green MLAs that includes support on confidence measures.

Eby said he was particularly swayed by anxieties expressed through the province’s tariff response committee that includes representatives from business, labour and First Nations. “It’s the reason why we set the table up,” said Eby. “This is one they provided feedback on. It was very persuasive to me that they had concerns that needed to be addressed.”

The government plans to proceed now with the parts of the bill that provide power to increase access to B.C. for goods and services from other Canadian provinces and territories, favour non-American companies in government procurement and introduce tolls or fees on B.C. highways or ferries for U.S. travellers.

It will however remove the fourth part of the bill, the section that would have given broader powers to cabinet, so it can be worked on with stakeholders, Eby said. It could be reintroduced as a separate bill in a future sitting of the legislature, he added.

“My commitment to British Columbians is I will continue to ensure that we have the ability to respond quickly, but if there’s a chance for us to retool this and ensure the safeguards are in place to make people feel comfortable that there’s democratic and legislative oversight of these incredibly important provisions, then we will do so,” he said.

He acknowledged that he had gotten the balance wrong between giving the government the ability to respond quickly and keeping safeguards in place. “As much as I would like to be perfect, I am not,” he said.

The BC Greens said even with the change the bill remains a work in progress and that they have proposed further amendments to strengthen democratic safeguards in it.

“We expect to see these amendments, amongst others, included before we can determine whether or not we will support this Bill,” said Rob Botterell, the MLA for Saanich North and the Islands.

Since coming to office Trump has made various trade threats, and has followed through on some of them.

There is now a 25-per-cent tariff on steel and aluminum imports. On March 4 the U.S. introduced a 25-per-cent tariff on all trade with Canada and Mexico, but two days later exempted the roughly 40 per cent of trade that’s compliant with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement negotiated during Trump’s first term in office.

The legislature has been off the last two weeks and is scheduled to resume sitting on Monday. [Tyee]

