Catch and Give Treats

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Robyn Smith, Editor

Support The Tyee Today ➡
The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Robyn Smith, Editor

Support The Tyee Today ➡
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
News
  |  
Rights + Justice

Catch and Give Treats

Best job in the world? A day in the life of Dawson City’s animal control bylaw officer.

Amanda Follett Hosgood Today | TheTyee.ca

Amanda Follett Hosgood is The Tyee’s northern B.C. reporter. She lives in Wet’suwet’en territory. Find her on Twitter @amandajfollett.
JalenHenryDogSelfies.jpg
When bylaw officer Jalen Henry began putting up photos of the dogs he encountered while on animal control duties, his Instagram got 5,000 new followers in just over a year. ‘I didn’t know people loved dogs this much.’ Photos courtesy of Jalen Henry.

Each face of the furry, four-legged offenders featured on Jalen Henry’s Instagram account tells its own story.

The photos, selfies snapped by the Dawson City bylaw officer while performing animal control duties in the northern community, show an unfailingly grinning Henry with his detainees — the wayward pets’ expressions ranging from goofy to excited to downright guilty.

Some look proud to be riding shotgun in the protective services vehicle. Others seem ready to instantly confess to being a bad, bad dog.

They include regal beagles, sheepish shepherds, the odd scaredy cat and lots and lots of blue-eyed huskies — some still clad in their dog sledding harnesses.

“In this case, there were these two dogs that were running by themselves with a sled without the owner,” Henry recalls over a Zoom call about one of the photos. “I had to impound them, and I waited until the owner came back and had that conversation about responsible pet ownership.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Officer Henry (@dawsoncitybylawofficer)

Henry is the sole bylaw officer in Dawson City, Yukon, about 500 kilometres north of Whitehorse.

He made the trip from his hometown in Brampton, Ontario, on the outskirts of Toronto, to the remote outpost of about 2,000 people in September 2020 after taking a bylaw course and finding the job posting online.

“I was just so excited to move up to the Yukon. I never thought I would,” says Henry. “It’s really the end of the line here. The last frontier.”

It wasn’t long before he started up the Instagram account, which features northern lights, stunning vistas and dogs — a lot of dogs. The account has caught on, potentially tapping into a desire for levity during the pandemic, accumulating more than 5,000 followers in just over a year.

“I think one person even commented from Australia,” Henry says. “I didn’t know people loved dogs this much.”

While certain aspects of his job — parking complaints, business licensing and paperwork, to name a few — don’t make it to Instagram, his posts include tips for keeping animals safe and securing “escape artists,” and stories of reuniting pets with their people.

They even include the occasional elusive feline. “Cats will get caught if they want to get caught,” Henry says.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Officer Henry (@dawsoncitybylawofficer)

Some pets ride up front. Some ride in the back. It’s really up to the animals how they travel, Henry says.

“Just whatever gets them in the car,” he says. “I feel very comfortable once they get in the car to control them.”

Treats are part of the ride, which often makes it easier to apprehend repeat offenders.

And he frequently gets repeat offenders.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Officer Henry (@dawsoncitybylawofficer)

After an animal is picked up, Henry looks for tags and tries to contact the owner. If he doesn’t immediately make contact, the pet is impounded at the local shelter where it can be kept safe until an owner is reached.

“I really want to get ahold of the owner first,” Henry says. “I’m not going to just bring them home and leave them there.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Officer Henry (@dawsoncitybylawofficer)

The reunion includes education about keeping animals contained, using ID tags to ensure a quick reunion, and the dangers of allowing pets to roam free.

“The goal is not to see them again,” he adds. “There’s a human element, too. Because I am impounding people’s dogs, you have to deal with the people.”

Of the two, the dogs are generally easier to deal with, he adds.

The detainees aren’t always peaceful. But Henry says he’s equipped to deal with aggressive animals and hasn’t been bitten yet.

And while being 6,000 kilometres from family has been hard, he says he feels welcomed by his new community and his co-workers.

“The people here are very friendly. It’s a beautiful place. Lots of cool historic buildings. Lots of nature, obviously. No shortage of dogs,” he says. “I take great joy in rescuing all those dogs before something bad can happen.

“It’s just a really rewarding position.” [Tyee]

Read more: Rights + Justice

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Have You Relocated During the Pandemic?

Take this week's poll