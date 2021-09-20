‘Unlivable’ SROs Spur Homelessness, Says BC’s Attorney General

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Canada needs more independent media. And independent media needs you.

Did you know that most news organizations in Canada are owned by just a handful of companies? And that these companies have been shutting down newsrooms and laying off reporters continually over the past few decades?

Fact-based, credible journalism is essential to our democracy. Unlike many other newsrooms across the country, The Tyee’s independent newsroom is stable and growing.

How are we able to do this? The Tyee Builder program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip into our editorial budget so that we can keep doing what we do best: fact-based, in-depth reporting on issues that matter to our readers. No paywall. No junk. Just good journalism.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to be Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
News
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Housing

‘Unlivable’ SROs Spur Homelessness, Says BC’s Attorney General

A series of Tyee stories highlighted problems at single-room occupancy hotels in Vancouver. David Eby says the government is responding.

Jen St. Denis Today | TheTyee.ca

Jen St. Denis is The Tyee’s Downtown Eastside reporter. Find her on Twitter @JenStDen.
DavidEbyHeadPhoto.jpg
Attorney General David Eby acknowledges problems with BC’s SRO hotels: ‘We have people who are housed in these SROs who live in parks in the summer because they’re so unlivable, and that’s an unacceptable situation.’ Photo by Darryl Dyck, the Canadian Press.

A series of Tyee stories about problems at single-room occupancy hotels in Vancouver have sparked a review and regular meetings with union representatives and BC Housing, says the province’s attorney general.

David Eby said he also encourages anyone who has concerns about how the buildings are being run to contact his office at ag.minister@gov.bc.ca and BC Housing at complaintresolution@bchousing.org.

“We have people who are housed in these SROs who live in parks in the summer because they’re so unlivable, and that’s an unacceptable situation,” said Eby, who is also the minister responsible for housing.

Eby said he’s also working towards a long-term plan that would see all the SRO hotels in Vancouver either renovated into self-contained suites or replaced with better housing.

SRO hotels are common throughout downtown Vancouver and house many of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the city. The buildings are often at least a century old and feature small rooms with shared bathrooms and no kitchens.

The Tyee has reported on concerns from both staff and residents of SROs operated by Atira Property Management, a for-profit property management subsidiary of Atira Women’s Resources Society. The buildings have round-the-clock staffing and offer support to keep people housed.

APMI runs 20 SROs in Vancouver — the most challenging type of housing to operate — and pays their workers less than other major housing providers operating in the Downtown Eastside.

Residents have complained buildings are poorly maintained, with frequent floods and sewage backups; one resident said it took months for her window to be replaced after someone broke into her room and assaulted her.

Others described a horrific rat infestation and frequent skin infections.

Workers told The Tyee they are constantly placed in unsafe situations because they are working alone or because their co-workers are under the influence of drugs and can’t help them handle violent or dangerous situations.

They said they and their co-workers are poorly trained, and it’s common for staff to verbally abuse tenants. Most of the tenants in the buildings use drugs, many struggle with serious mental illness, and both drug dealing and violent disputes are common.

851px version of ColonialHotelBoardedHallwayDoors.jpg
Inside the Colonial Hotel, a privately owned SRO operated by Atira Property Management with funding from BC Housing. Photo by Jen St. Denis.

There have been four homicides in APMI-operated SROs in the past 18 months, the only murders to have occurred in supportive housing in Vancouver during that period. Three of the incidents took place in buildings owned by the province, while one happened in a privately owned building that houses residents from BC Housing waitlists.

Some tenants say things have gotten better in their buildings since The Tyee started reporting on the problems earlier this year. Lynn lives at the Gastown Hotel and previously complained that the building had frequent floods, was dirty and there was a lot of violence. She says the building now has a new manager and more staff seem to be on duty on each shift.

“The cleanup is noticeable,” Lynn said.

Eby said the problems that APMI tenants and workers are dealing with are common across SROs, not just the buildings Atira operates. He said Atira is one of the few organizations that can respond quickly to staff the hotels the province has been buying lately to address growing numbers of homeless people.

He said there are three sets of buildings in the APMI portfolio. One group of buildings were bought by the province in 2007 and renovated under public-private partnerships that includes a maintenance contract with a private company. Another group is owned by the province and maintained by BC Housing directly. The remaining buildings are privately owned, although many of those SROs receive provincial funding and house tenants from BC Housing waitlists.

After The Tyee reported on concerns about two homicides and poor maintenance at the Gastown Hotel — a 95-room SRO that is owned by the province and has a maintenance contract with Black & McDonald — Eby said he asked BC Housing to review the contract and found that the contractor was not violating the terms of the agreement.

Black & McDonald is not responsible for repairing damage caused by tenants, which is a common occurrence in many SROs that house hard-to-house people.

“But clearly, the standards are not up to what a reasonable person would expect,” Eby said, pointing out that the P3 contracts were put in place by the previous BC Liberal government and appear to “fail to maintain minimum standards.”

Eby said he’s now asked BC Housing to hire a third-party firm to assess how maintenance is being done in the buildings with P3 contracts as well as the buildings that BC Housing is responsible for maintaining.

To discuss the issues workers are facing, Eby said he’s been meeting regularly with senior managers from BC Housing, including the agency’s CEO, Shayne Ramsay, as well as with the unions that represent the workers. (Ramsay is married to the Janice Abbott, the CEO of Atira, but BC Housing says it has procedures in place to prevent any conflicts of interest.)

“I think one of the big challenges is the competing desire to hire people from the neighbourhood that have life experience in the Downtown Eastside, that know the community, to work positions like front desk,” Eby said. “And the fact that some people are not going to be successful in that if it’s their first job in a long time.”

APMI pays front desk workers $17.03 an hour, a much lower wage than other major supportive housing providers who usually pay between $24 and $28 an hour. Abbott said APMI front desk workers are peer workers hired from the Downtown Eastside community.

The workers The Tyee spoke to said they were surprised to hear they were considered peers. Their duties include keeping the buildings safe and secure, responding to tenants’ questions doing hourly floor and room checks, and responding to emergencies, including administering naloxone to reverse overdoses.

Eby said he’s heard from the unions that the work is extremely challenging, and workers should be paid more. “That’s something I’m very aware of and will be taking back to government,” he said.

He said it’s also clear that there’s a need for employees with more training and skills to provide services to people with severe mental health problems or addictions and peer workers who are employed in the buildings need to be better supported.

The B.C. government is preparing to try a new model with increased supports for supportive housing. Eby said the initial pilot programs for that model should be in place by the end of March.

“I think that one of the pieces that has become very apparent, certainly to me and to our government as a whole, is a need for increased supports and more skilled people to provide services to these incredibly hard-to-house individuals who have mental health and addiction issues,” Eby said.

“So that means people with professional qualifications and, by extension, who are paid more for those qualifications.”

Eby said he hopes the new complex care model will reduce violence in the SRO hotels and other supportive housing buildings across the province.

People who are struggling with mental illness and addiction are vulnerable to having their rooms taken over by drug dealers, Eby said, adding that organized crime is behind a lot of the violence in the Downtown Eastside. That violence is common in both tent cities and SROs, he said.

Eby said the long-term plan for SROs is to phase them out, either by renovating the buildings so suites have their own kitchens and bathrooms or replacing the buildings with modern housing. That plan will be expensive and will require funding from both the provincial and federal governments, he said. Vancouver city council passed a motion in 2020 to try to acquire the remaining privately held SROs, a plan that city staff estimated would cost around $1 billion.

“It’s an ambitious and expensive goal, but we have to really end this type of housing, which is incredibly substandard and is contributing to homelessness,” Eby said. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Issue Is Most Important to You This Election?

Take this week's poll