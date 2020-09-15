Council Orders Tiny Homes Option Be Weighed for Vancouver’s Homeless Crisis

With increased homelessness in Vancouver during the pandemic, Mayor Kennedy Stewart wants the city to explore some emergency housing solutions: finding hotels for people to live in, designating land for people to camp on and converting city-owned buildings into homes.

More homeless people have been sleeping rough and tenting on streets and parks. The threat of COVID-19 has led to the increase in numbers, with shelters operating at limited capacity and guests banned from many residential hotels in the Downtown Eastside.

Coun. Jean Swanson chimed in with another solution that’s been tried just south of the border: tiny homes.

In West Seattle in 2016, 25 people living in a tent city were able to establish a tiny home village from donated materials and public land. Called Camp Second Chance, it now has over 50 residents. There are onsite case workers who help residents with employment, applying for identification and other services.

The Tyee recently has run a number of stories about how tiny homes have brought safety and stability to lives of homeless people in other North American cities including Seattle, and the potential of setting up such an experiment in Vancouver.

Swanson also suggested that the city find a designated place for low-income people living in RVs to park. In recent years, a number of van dwellers have parked along streets in industrial areas, such as Vernon Drive in East Vancouver. (The city does not allow this, but it is also not issuing tickets during the pandemic.)

Of all the options, Swanson believes converting hotels into homes would have the strongest impact.

“They’re just sitting there,” she said in council. “We’d just have to find some to lease. We wouldn’t have to find sites and service them. There are thousands of empty rooms that have their own washroom, so they’re not congregate settings like shelters, and are good for protection against COVID.”

If the city can partner with different housing managers with different management styles — people who use drugs, live with partners or pets, interested in a setting with peers — she believes homeless people will choose them over the street.

“If we offer people better options, they’ll take them,” said Swanson, who’s been fighting for low-income people in the Downtown Eastside for four decades. “That’s been all of my experience.”

With the exception of Coun. Melissa De Genova, councillors were in favour of staff researching the solutions.

However, council was more divided on an amendment from Coun. Rebecca Bligh and Coun. Michael Wiebe, who wanted staff to consider how the emergency housing solutions might lead to the “decampment” of parks and other public spaces such as sidewalks and alleys.

This has been an emotional topic for residents in and around the downtown core — in particular Strathcona residents, who are near the Strathcona Park tent city — who have voiced concern about having to share their neighbourhood with homeless newcomers. Videos of people using drugs in public shared on social media have added to the anger.

Green and NPA councillors (along with Bligh, formerly with the NPA) voted for this amendment on decamping.

The mayor, who did not, said he didn’t like how it was not specified whether decamping could mean an injunction.

Coun. Boyle, who was also against it, told The Tyee that “talking about decampment before there are other options for unhoused people is the wrong order. My first and most urgent priority is creating better options for people, so that they have somewhere else to move.”

If the city does provide designated space for camping, Bligh and Wiebe want staff to look into creating 300-metre bubbles around them to “proactively reduce any ancillary camping, litter, disorder, criminal activity or other impacts to improve integration with adjacent businesses and residents,” with the help of the police and engineer departments.

There were no specific details on what these bubbles would consist of, but Swanson didn’t like the assumption that distance from people who are poor and are dealing with health challenges would make an area safer.

City staff will be researching the suggestions and reporting back on Oct. 3.

