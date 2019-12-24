[Editor’s note: Maybe these 2019 Tyee Christmas carols aren’t the best holiday songs ever. But then again, they play Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” on the radio all the time, so the bar has been set. Here is today’s Tyee Tidings 2019 carol. Find the full set here.]

Climate experts are speaking,

On the graph, lines are peaking,

A frightening sight, we’re worried tonight,

Looking at a warmer weather land.

It should not be surprising,

That the oceans are rising

But the class mercantile,

Are all in denial,

Ignorant of the warmer weather land.

In the future we might build a snowman,

If there is a little bit of snow,

Ask the kids about it, they’ll say “No, man,”

“The white stuff melted many years ago.”

Thunder booms, lightning flashes,

When it snows, it’s just ashes,

The woods are on fire, the future looks dire,

Living in a warmer weather land.

Happy holidays, readers! Our comment threads will be closed until Jan. 2 to give our moderators a break. See you in 2020.