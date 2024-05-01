CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Monteverdi’s ‘Vespers’

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

For two weeks this July and August, the 2024 summer festival Bach Untamed invites you to discover new arrangements of Bach’s work mixed with distant vocal traditions. From Bach motets to signature pieces like Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610 to musical modes from India and the Middle East, the 2024 festival has something for everyone.

The festival runs July 25 to Aug. 8 and has performances across Vancouver, from the Christ Church Cathedral to the Vancouver Playhouse.

One lucky Tyee reader will win two A-level tickets to the Thursday, Aug.1, performance of Monteverdi’s Vespers at the stunning Chan Centre for the Performing Arts, featuring the Pacific Baroque Orchestra and international and global soloists. Enter to win below.

About Early Music Vancouver

Early Music Vancouver has been a vital contributor to Vancouver’s cultural scene for more than 50 years.

EMV presents a packed performance calendar with 40+ live performances and digital concerts a year, featuring some of the most renowned artists in the early music genre drawn from all parts of the globe.

Read more: Music