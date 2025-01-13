Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

A Revolutionary Approach to the World’s Protein Problem

Searching for a meat substitute, this Vancouver company found one in the rootlike structure of mushrooms.

Inder Nirwan and Pippa Norman 13 Jan 2025The Tyee

Inder Nirwan is founder of Kahani Pictures, an impact storytelling company based in Vancouver. Former What Works editor Pippa Norman reports on innovation for the Globe and Mail.

WATCH: What started as a search for an ideal food for space travellers may offer a path away from unsustainable meat production on Earth. Video for What Works by Kahani Pictures.

On a quest to invent the next best astronaut food, Gavin Schneider developed a mushroom-based protein that could change the way we eat on Earth.

Pay a visit to Schneider’s team and laboratory by watching, above, the short video created for The Tyee’s What Works series by Inder Nirwan of Kahani Pictures.

In April, Schneider’s company, Maia Farms, was part of the winning team in the Canadian Space Agency’s Deep Space Food Challenge, alongside ag-tech company Ecoation. The two firms designed an extremely efficient and compact food production system, as well as a versatile mushroom-based protein product that could aid future space travel.

But back on Earth, Schneider said Maia Farms’ protein product — made from mycelium, a rootlike structure within fungi — could have a tangible impact here too, significantly decreasing the amount of resources and emissions required to satisfy our protein needs.

“It's arguably the most efficient form of agriculture that will ever exist,” Schneider said.

The mass production of meat, such as beef or chicken, is resource-intensive, emits harmful greenhouse gases and contributes to deforestation. According to the David Suzuki Foundation, meat and dairy production take up 30 per cent of the planet’s surface and account for 18 per cent of greenhouse gases. However, without a comparable plant-based alternative, meat consumption is hardly wavering. Between 2000 and 2019, global demand for beef and other ruminant meats grew by 25 per cent, according to the World Resources Institute.

To Schneider, and the rest of Maia Farms’ eight-person team, these statistics spell out an opportunity to innovate.

While a cow takes 18 months to grow before being harvested, Maia Farms can harvest its mushroom mycelium protein after only seven days. “From just a pure efficiency standpoint, that's what we're going for,” Schneider said.

At a lab that somewhat resembles a brewery, Schneider said Maia Farms uses a biomass fermentation process to grow mycelium inside bioreactors, which should reach a capacity of 15,000 litres in 2025. Maia Farms’ growing process emits 84 per cent less carbon dioxide than chicken, per unit of production, he added.

“That's a huge factor as to what's driving us down this path,” Schneider said.

The potential for mycelium to become a global source of nutritional, sustainable protein is rooted in a firm foundation of research and investments thus far, according to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. While the ingredient still requires significant scaling up of production capacity, the study states that it could become on par with beef or even chicken production if this is achieved.

The study adds that further research is needed on the potential health impacts of mycelium intake, and its scaling up needs to be accompanied by consumer education campaigns that teach consumers what the ingredient is and how to use it.

To turn a profit, Maia Farms is focused on ramping up its sales as an ingredient supplier, selling to food manufacturers who can take the mycelium and add it to their own products.

“You won't see Maia Farms products on shelves. But what we're really focused on is being the foundational food ingredient that other, smarter people, who can put products on shelves, can use to create something else,” Schneider said.

From granola bars to ice cream to burgers to sushi rolls, the possibilities are growing, Schneider said. Maia Farms has partnered with several notable Canadian plant-based food manufacturers, whose products are for sale in places like Costco.

Maia Farms’ mycelium product is still more expensive than traditional animal or other plant proteins, but Schneider said current modelling shows that when produced at scale, it will be comparable in price to chicken production.

“I grew up tending to cattle with my father, and so it's not that I don't see that we will continue to produce animal proteins,” Schneider said.

“It's that we can't produce that amount of animal protein while also feeding a 10-billion-person population, without completely destroying our environment.”

By 2030, Maia Farms aims to have five mycelium farms on five continents, proving its versatility and suitability for everyone — from astronauts to Costco shoppers to international palates.

“We truly want to bring forward a global solution,” Schneider said.

[Editor’s note: This article runs in a new section of The Tyee called ‘What Works: The Business of a Healthy Bioregion,’ where you’ll find profiles of people creating the low-carbon, regenerative economy we need from Alaska to central California. Find out more about this project and its funders, Magic Canoe and the Salmon Nation Trust.] [Tyee]

