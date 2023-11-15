The Tyee’s ‘What Works’ Are Business Pages for the Bioregion

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Become a monthly Tyee Builder
Support us annually
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Tyee News

The Tyee’s ‘What Works’ Are Business Pages for the Bioregion

We are profiling people inventing the economy we need, from Alaska to California.

David Beers TodayThe Tyee

David Beers is the founding editor of The Tyee and serves as current editor-in-chief.

A view from space of the West Coast coastline stretching from British Columbia to Oregon.
The Tyee’s coverage widely expands to identify people whose enterprises point the way towards a better future for BC and the Pacific Northwest. Photo via NASA.

British Columbia lies within a distinct bioregion that extends from Alaska to Northern California. The millions of us who live within its boundaries, from Juneau to Burnaby to Sonoma, face a shared challenge. How to create the next economy while preserving the ecological riches, from the glacier-fed watersheds to the coastal wetlands, we all depend upon?

The myriad answers reside in people who are already taking up that challenge every day in what they do for a living. Would you like to meet them? So would we at The Tyee.

So we’ve created What Works, a new section that gives readers a chance to check in on people who are creating and running enterprises — for profit and not for profit — that are low-carbon, locally resilient, humane and attuned to the surrounding environment.

Another way to put this: Story by story, we are building the business pages for a healthy bioregion.

First up, today’s article by Christopher Cheung about the B.C.-based firm StructureCraft and its contributions to the fast-growing mass timber approach to construction, which, when done right, offers ecological advantages over using concrete and timber.

What Works is funded by Magic Canoe, the non-profit arm of the Salmon Nation Trust. The Tyee retains editorial independence and is excited to partner with these forward-looking organizations.

Here are a few words from our partners at Salmon Nation and Magic Canoe explaining their involvement:

“If we are going to build a future we want to live in and raise our kids in, we need new narratives that emerge from stories about real work in real communities confronting real issues that affect us all.

“So much of our world feels broken. Our hope, perhaps our only hope, is to find out what works, who’s doing it and how, to share their stories, and inspire others. The Tyee What Works project is a great search engine for uncovering people working on solutions that matter.”

What Works stories are fact-based and fact-checked, and adhere to The Tyee’s general high standards. It’s critical that the reporting be rigorous because the aim is to find and document best practices that others might learn from and emulate throughout the bioregion.

We invite other publications to republish these What Works stories free of charge. If you are interested in doing so, don’t hesitate to contact me, the project leader, at dbeers[at]thetyee[dot]ca.

We invite journalists in Alaska, British Columbia, Washington, Oregon and Northern California to pitch us stories that fit what we’ve explained is the What Works frame.

And we encourage folks to suggest ideas for further stories that profile makers of the new economy we need.

To inform you further about the aims, methods and support for What Works, we’ve prepared a frequently asked questions page.

Together, let’s map success stories that provide practical hope. Let’s find out What Works and pass it on. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Should BC Introduce Vacancy Control?

Take this week's poll