Three Tyee Nominations at National Magazine Awards

A day after receiving a slew of nominations from the Digital Publishing Awards, The Tyee team learned that we’d been nominated for three National Magazine Awards nominations as well. Congratulations to all the finalists!

For the second year in a row, Tyee culture queen Dorothy Woodend has been nominated in the best column category for her culture writing and work ranging from meditations about the pandemic to the beauty and pain of the arts to violence against women. Her column won silver at the 2019 Digital Publishing Awards.

“In all honesty, I always feel a bit funny about awards,” says Woodend. “There’s a part of me that wants to hide in a hole, while another part is perfectly happy about it all. But the one thing that leaps out is that writing is a team effort, especially at The Tyee, whether I’m bouncing silly ideas around with colleagues like Chris Cheung or working with a superb editor like Robyn Smith. It’s an honour to be nominated and an even greater honour to be part of The Tyee.”

A chilling, science-based impression of the novel coronavirus by Tyee contributing editor Andrew Nikiforuk snagged him a nomination in the short feature writing category. His writing has been essential for our understanding about COVID-19, the pandemic and governments’ responses to it.

And this video collaboration between The Tyee and the team at Avo Media about the math machine guiding B.C.’s pandemic response was nominated for best online video, feature.

Through the early days of the pandemic, Jesse Lupini, Lucas Kavanagh and Koby Michaels at Avo Media produced informative explainers that clearly and effectively communicated science during a confusing and scary time.

“Kudos to these Tyee contributors for this wonderful recognition!” said Tyee editor Robyn Smith. “Dorothy, Andrew and the Avo Media team stepped up during a difficult time to produce informative and entertaining journalism, and we’re all better for it.”

The nominations are a sweet reminder of the value and impact of The Tyee’s journalism, and we’re thankful to every reader who reads, subscribes and supports the publication. Winners will be announced June 11 at a virtual ceremony.