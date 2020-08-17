We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
News
  |  
Coronavirus
  |  
Media
  |  
Science + Tech

We Crack Open Dr. Henry’s Model for Taming the Pandemic: A Tyee Video

WATCH: This math machine informs life-saving decisions. How it works, and the brains behind it.

David Beers 17 Aug 2020 | TheTyee.ca

David Beers was founding editor of The Tyee and is its editor for initiatives.

Inside BC's COVID Model Revised from The Tyee on Vimeo.

No one in B.C. had died of COVID-19 the previous day, but Dr. Bonnie Henry worried aloud on Thursday. She warned rising cases could soon top the worst seen so far.

Why was the province’s top doctor so firm in her warning?

How can she be so confident that risks are high — but also that if we change our behaviour we can “bend that curve back down?”

A model told her. Specifically, an intricate equation devised by experts including mathematicians Caroline Colijn of SFU and Daniel Coombs of UBC.

Spend a brief five minutes watching the video above to go inside their mechanism for forecasting possible tomorrows.

Colijn, Coombs and others now are plugging in variables to answer questions such as what effect the U.S. border opening would have on cases, how going back to school in September could change things, and what the best way to roll out a vaccine will be if we get one.

The model makers, like Dr. Henry, emphasize they are not predicting a single, certain future. However, they signal likely outcomes depending on factors such as how people act and which measures are put in place.

Colijn compares B.C.’s pandemic model to fire hazard warnings issued to the public. The forest may not be ablaze; still, if it’s tinder dry, we could be one lit match away from a wildfire. Similarly, though rates of infection right now look low in B.C. compared to many other places, we may be poised for exponential growth, projects the model.

What to do? Social distancing is like choosing not to build a campfire, notes Colijn. “The only thing we know that’s worked worldwide is staying away from each other.”

This video was made by the brilliant folks at Avo Media, who have partnered with The Tyee to create four previous video explainers related to the pandemic. Find them all here.

To get notified when new Tyee videos are uploaded, follow our YouTube channel by clicking the red “subscribe” button.

And let us know what you think in the comments. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: What Needs to Be Done to Decriminalize Poverty in Canada?

Take this week's poll