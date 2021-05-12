We value: Our readers.
Christopher Cheung Recognized for Emerging Excellence at Digital Publishing Awards

Tyee receives five nominations, including for Michael Harris, Andrew Nikiforuk, Christopher Pollon and Avo Media collaboration.

Tyee Staff Today | TheTyee.ca

ChrisCheungSkyTrainProfile.jpg
He has emerged!

The Tyee is proud to announce that reporter Christopher Cheung has been recognized with a nomination for emerging excellence at the national Digital Publishing Awards.

It’s one of five nominations for The Tyee at the DPAs this year. Other Tyee finalists include:

Best column: Michael Harris.

Best short feature: Andrew Nikiforuk for “I’m the Virus You Named COVID-19. Glad to Meet You."

Best science and technology reporting: Christopher Pollon (designer Andrew Walsh and Hakai Institute contributors) for "The Deadly Gauntlet Fraser Salmon Must Travel To Come Home," a two-part package.

Best online video feature: The Tyee and Avo Media for “We Crack Open Dr. Henry’s Model for Taming the Pandemic.”

The nomination for Cheung is a particularly special one that recognizes the talent and generous spirit of a young reporter with a long career ahead of him, said Tyee editor Robyn Smith.

“Countless readers who’ve known the all-round excellence of Chris for a while now will be celebrating with him today,” she said.

Cheung makes videos and data maps, takes stunning photographs employing strict ethics and makes wonderful illustrations — in addition to his superb abilities as a reporter and lively, engaging writer, Smith said.

“In just a few years Chris has built a significant audience for his beautiful, inclusive storytelling about the urban Lower Mainland, its places and people. I know the entire Tyee team is thrilled for him today.”

Cheung is glad to receive the recognition.

“Does this mean I’ve emerged now?” he laughed. “But on a more serious note, I always thought that getting a journalism job would be getting a traditional reporting job. I didn’t think I’d also be helping with fundraising campaigns, making Photoshop art like my portrait of Andrew Scheer on a Roman statue and given freedom to do everything from photo essays to personal essays, like when my favourite restaurant closed during COVID. It’s been so enjoyable to contribute in all these ways to a place like The Tyee.”

Publisher Jeanette Ageson paid tribute to the Tyee team’s work.

“We’re thrilled that Chris is being recognized with this nomination, and we’re also grateful for the fantastic work of the other nominees Michael Harris, Chris Pollon, Andrew Nikiforuk, and our collaborators over at Avo Media, plus the hard work of our entire team that helps bring these stories to life.”

Congratulations to all the finalists. The winners will be announced June 11 at an online awards ceremony. [Tyee]

