CONTEST: Win a VIFF Membership and Explore a Year of Movies

With an acclaimed annual film festival and a premiere arthouse cinema that boasts over 1,500 annual screenings and events, VIFF provides film lovers with a place to connect and create movie memories.

VIFF showcases an expansive, diverse collection of cinema from home and around the world including festival favourites, new releases, classic gems and documentaries.

For a taste of upcoming offerings, screening and events this December at VIFF Centre include An Evening of Poetry & Music with Rodney DeCroo, a film short and concert with the multitalented and esteemed local artist; VIFF 2022 Audience Awards winner The Grizzlie Truth, the director’s personalized return to the brief and cherished era of the Vancouver Grizzlies basketball team; and crime-thriller Holy Spider, the story of a serial killer in Mashad, Iran, and the journalist that returns home in order to help bring the killer to justice by Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi.

Whether you see a few films or dozens each year, VIFF has a membership level to match. This holiday season, VIFF is offering Tyee readers the chance to win a one-year VIFF+ Premium Membership, including six complimentary tickets to bring a friend along to screenings, discounted film tickets, popcorn vouchers and more. Enter to win below.

About VIFF

Founded in 1982, the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is a not-for-profit cultural organization that operates the internationally acclaimed Vancouver International Film Festival and the year-round programming of the theatres at the VIFF Centre.

VIFF is the home of film and film culture in Western Canada. Driven by passion and curatorial excellence, VIFF encourages understanding of the world’s cultures through the art of cinema.

