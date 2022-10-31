CONTEST: Win Four Passes to the Museum of Vancouver

Become a friend of The Tyee for $15 a month

One of the great joys of this work is connecting with the community around The Tyee. It’s a diverse, courageous and feisty bunch. The kind of people who step in when it counts, and who are unafraid to act on their values.

The Tyee is powered by a committed community of such people who we call Tyee Builders. They support The Tyee by providing a monthly, annual or one-time donation in an amount that works for them. Often it’s in the range of the price of an afternoon treat for two friends. Tyee Builders keep The Tyee’s independent journalism freely accessible to everyone.

Tyee Builders are why our pages are free of paywalls or walls of ads. Builders are special people whose contributions are powering an innovative, critically-minded news organization that swims against the current, speaks truth to power and sparks the careers of the next generation of journalists.

The Tyee is proudly reader-funded. And we’re always looking to expand our community. We need more people to sign up with monthly or annual commitments to help us sustain our work and plan for the future.

Thanks for being part of our community. Please consider becoming a new friend of The Tyee by signing up as a Tyee Builder today.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Support The Tyee now

Become a friend of The Tyee for just $15

One of the great joys of this work is connecting with the community around The Tyee. It’s a diverse, courageous and feisty bunch. The kind of people who step in when it counts, and who are unafraid to act on their values.

The Tyee is powered by a committed community of such people who we call Tyee Builders. They support The Tyee by providing a monthly, annual or one-time donation in an amount that works for them. Often it’s in the range of the price of an afternoon treat for two friends. Tyee Builders keep The Tyee’s independent journalism freely accessible to everyone.

Tyee Builders are why our pages are free of paywalls or walls of ads. Builders are special people whose contributions are powering an innovative, critically-minded news organization that swims against the current, speaks truth to power and sparks the careers of the next generation of journalists.

The Tyee is proudly reader-funded. And we’re always looking to expand our community. We need more people to sign up with monthly or annual commitments to help us sustain our work and plan for the future.

Thanks for being part of our community. Please consider becoming a new friend of The Tyee by signing up as a Tyee Builder today.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Support The Tyee now
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Four Passes to the Museum of Vancouver

Visit the coming exhibition on artist Tobias Wong, and reflect on materiality in our global state of consumption.

Museum of Vancouver TodayTheTyee.ca
A man, Tobias Wong, stands facing the camera in bright red hoodie and jeans. He is surrounded by metal shelves filled with books, journals and artifacts of an apartment art studio.
Artist Tobias Wong, whose work questions our relationship to everyday objects, in his apartment in New York’s East Village, 2002. Photo by Dean Kaufman.

The way we see the world is transforming. Social, environmental and technological events have furthered that change — and, alongside it, the way we see the work of Tobias Wong, whose exhibition is coming to the Museum of Vancouver this November.

Wong’s work was irreverent, witty and thought-provoking. He edited pieces by famous designers, appropriated brand imagery and tweaked everyday objects to give them new status and meaning. His work questioned notions of authorship, originality and the value we assign to objects in our lives.

Born in Vancouver in 1974, Tobias Wong took the design world by storm in the early 2000s. Raised in the city, Wong was a brilliant and prolific artist whose career was all too short. Defying easy categorization, his work pushed and dissolved disciplinary boundaries between conceptual art, performance and product design. Wong’s international career took off and developed in New York, where he resided until his untimely death in 2010.

All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project, curated by Viviane Gosselin and designed by Josh Doherty, is an invitation to revisit Wong’s artistic contributions with fresh eyes. The title of the exhibition refers not only to his interest in conspicuous consumption, but also to what the exhibition team felt as they worked on this project: the desire to know more.

One lucky reader will win four passes to the Museum of Vancouver and the opportunity to view All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project, opening on Nov. 17, 2022. Enter to win below.

Fill out my online form.

About the Museum of Vancouver

The Museum of Vancouver connects Vancouverites to each other and connects the city to the world. An enthusiastic civic advocate, MOV is dedicated to encouraging a deeper understanding of Vancouver through stories, objects and shared experiences. Its mission is to be a gathering space that fosters connection, learning and new experiences of Vancouver’s diverse communities and histories. [Tyee]

Read more: Art

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Should Anjali Appadurai Have Been Ousted from the BC NDP Leadership Race?

Take this week's poll