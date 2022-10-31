CONTEST: Win Four Passes to the Museum of Vancouver

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

The way we see the world is transforming. Social, environmental and technological events have furthered that change — and, alongside it, the way we see the work of Tobias Wong, whose exhibition is coming to the Museum of Vancouver this November.

Wong’s work was irreverent, witty and thought-provoking. He edited pieces by famous designers, appropriated brand imagery and tweaked everyday objects to give them new status and meaning. His work questioned notions of authorship, originality and the value we assign to objects in our lives.

Born in Vancouver in 1974, Tobias Wong took the design world by storm in the early 2000s. Raised in the city, Wong was a brilliant and prolific artist whose career was all too short. Defying easy categorization, his work pushed and dissolved disciplinary boundaries between conceptual art, performance and product design. Wong’s international career took off and developed in New York, where he resided until his untimely death in 2010.

All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project, curated by Viviane Gosselin and designed by Josh Doherty, is an invitation to revisit Wong’s artistic contributions with fresh eyes. The title of the exhibition refers not only to his interest in conspicuous consumption, but also to what the exhibition team felt as they worked on this project: the desire to know more.

One lucky reader will win four passes to the Museum of Vancouver and the opportunity to view All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project, opening on Nov. 17, 2022. Enter to win below.

About the Museum of Vancouver

The Museum of Vancouver connects Vancouverites to each other and connects the city to the world. An enthusiastic civic advocate, MOV is dedicated to encouraging a deeper understanding of Vancouver through stories, objects and shared experiences. Its mission is to be a gathering space that fosters connection, learning and new experiences of Vancouver’s diverse communities and histories.

