Experience the Power of Cinema with VIFF

VIFF is back in-cinema for its 41st edition with a revamped film series and a new international film competition for emerging directors. Over 130 feature films will screen across seven Vancouver venues, along with 20 other events.

“Over the past two years, film offered many of us an important portal to the larger world, providing inspiration and escape during periods of isolation,” says executive director Kyle Fostner. This is the first year since the pandemic VIFF has offered a complete in-person film festival, with screenings, talks, events and Q&As.

“Finally, filmmakers and audiences can come together to share that irreplaceable communal experience of watching a story unfold on the big screen,” adds Fostner.

All films will be presented in-cinema, with a small, curated selection of titles available for streaming across British Columbia on VIFF Connect.

The 2022 lineup showcases films that draw inspiration from the real world: from intimate, inward-looking reflections on life and family to expansive visions that incorporate the landscapes around us. VIFF Talks brings together industry leaders who share insights into filmmaking today and VIFF Amp explores the role of music in film.

The festival will officially open with Bones of Crows by Métis filmmaker Marie Clements, an epic tale of Aline Spears, a Cree matriarch played by Grace Dove (Monkey Beach) who survives the residential school system and becomes a code talker for the Canadian Air Force during the Second World War.

The closing gala presentation will be South Korea’s Broker by VIFF favourite Hirokazu Kore-eda, a sprawling crime story about a baby kidnapping scheme starring Song Kang-ho (Parasite). Song became the first South Korean male actor to win best actor at Cannes this year for his role in Broker.

“This year’s films not only reflect the global, collective moment we find ourselves in but inspire by demonstrating resilience and strength,” says director of programming Curtis Woloschuk.

“Some of the most striking on-screen moments in the program include women on the frontlines of social and political wars, powerful stories of Indigenous icons, supernatural thrillers and non-fiction sojourns into previously unexplored worlds.”

New to VIFF’s event lineup this year is Signals, presented by VIFF and DigiBC, which explores how new creative technologies can generate uncharted opportunities for storytelling. A new addition to the film program is Vanguard, a competitive series that showcases the work of rising filmmakers from around the globe. Featuring eight narrative films by first and second-time directors, the program features titles from Australia, India, Mongolia and more.

In-person events signal the return of VIFF Live, featuring two stellar music performances. A hyper pop live score of Nosferatu to celebrate the film’s centenary takes place in the gothic setting of St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church, and a collaboration between Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and Michael Abels, composer for Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Us and Nope, will grace the stage at the Vancouver Playhouse.

“VIFF has always been about community, and we can’t wait to reunite with all of our extended family in Vancouver and beyond,” says VIFF board chair Lucille Pacey.

Tickets are now on sale at the VIFF website. Single tickets are $15 for regular screenings, $17 for galas and special presentations, and $10 for VIFF Connect. VIFF Connect film programming will be available across B.C.

Check out the full lineup of stellar cinema and get ready to VIFF!

