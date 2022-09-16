CONTEST: Win Festival Passes or a Prize Pack to VIFF

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Enter to win one of three prize packs for British Columbia’s biggest celebration of cinema, taking place this fall. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 9, the Vancouver International Film Festival will celebrate its 41st edition, where film lovers can enjoy a stellar program of 130 feature films and events showcasing groundbreaking and provocative cinema from around the globe.

The festival will screen in cinemas across Vancouver, with a selection of full-length films and shorts available online via the VIFF Connect streaming platform. See the full lineup of stellar cinema on the VIFF website and get ready to VIFF!

One lucky reader will receive two full festival passes to access nearly the whole program of VIFF screenings, excluding galas and events. Two other winners will receive a 10-ticket prize pack to screenings of their choice. Enter to win below.

Explore the 2022 program and purchase tickets via the VIFF website.

About the Vancouver International Film Festival

VIFF produces screenings, talks, conferences and events that act as a catalyst for the community to discover the creativity and craft of storytelling on screen. For its 41st year, VIFF will feature both in-cinema and online screenings, showcasing the top international, Canadian and B.C. films along with creators and industry professionals from around the globe.

Curated short film programs will allow audiences to discover inventive storytellers, while VIFF Talks will take viewers behind the camera. Special Industry programming including VIFF AMP Summit and VIFF Immersed Exhibition will provide extraordinary support for local creative communities.

