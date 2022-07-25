CONTEST: Win a Film Noir Prize Pack from the Cinematheque

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

VISIT THE CINEMATHEQUE The Cinematheque is located on 200 – 1131 Howe St. in Vancouver. To learn more about its offerings and to subscribe to their newsletter, visit the Cinematheque’s website.

To mark 50 years of the fine film institute, the Cinematheque is serving up a cornucopia of specialty programming and events this summer.

Located in downtown Vancouver and founded in 1972, the institute and media education centre is devoted to understanding the art and history of cinema and the impact of moving images and screen-based media in our lives.

This August’s anniversary showcase includes film noir classics such as Nightmare Alley, Thieves’ Highway, Sunset Boulevard, Force of Evil, The Flame, I Wake Up Screaming, Touch of Evil and The Big Sleep.

Below, readers can enter to win two pairs of tickets to a set of film noir screenings of their choice, plus two tickets to our 50th Anniversary Film Noir Party on Aug. 19.

View a full list of upcoming screenings on the Cinematheque’s website.

About the Cinematheque

Established in 1972, the Cinematheque’s public activities include a year-round calendar of curated film exhibitions devoted to important classic and contemporary films and filmmakers as well as an array of community outreach programs offering interactive learning opportunities in film appreciation, filmmaking, media literacy and critical thinking. Learn more on the Cinematheque’s website.

Read more: Film