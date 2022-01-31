The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

CONTEST: Win a Theatre Subscription and Dinner Package from The Cultch!

One lucky reader will win free tickets to three upcoming shows of their choice and receive a gift certificate for Caffé La Tana.

31 Jan 2022

TheInvisiblePlay.jpg
The Invisible runs April 29 to May 7 at The Cultch’s York Theatre. Photo of Melissa MacPherson by DBPhotographics.

The Cultch has announced an electrifying season of performances, including boundary-pushing plays, hilarious comedies, sublime dance and explosive musical theatre.

To celebrate this joyous return to in-person performances, The Cultch will be giving away a “choose three subscription” to their season and a $75 gift certificate to the elegant Italian eatery Caffé La Tana.

The lucky winner will be able to select tickets to three of The Cultch’s in-person performances. And they can use this gift certificate to enjoy delicious Italian cuisine, wine and cocktails before or after the shows.

Enter to win below.

Learn more about upcoming theatre performances at The Cultch website. The Cultch will be welcoming audiences back, masked and vaxed, following provincial health orders.

To help theatre-lovers purchase tickets and subscriptions with confidence, The Cultch is offering a ticket guarantee that allows audience members to obtain an exchange, credit, gift certificate or refund if a show is cancelled prematurely.

About The Cultch + Caffé La Tana

The Cultch is Vancouver’s most diverse and innovative arts and cultural hub — presenting contemporary theatre, dance, circus, music, visual art and innovative livestreams.

Caffé La Tana is an intimate affair, offering a menu of plates and pasta to share and an all-Italian wine list and cocktails, grappa and amari to start, finish and make the most of the evening.

