CONTEST: Win a PuSh Festival Prize Pack!

One lucky reader will receive two tickets to Vivek Shraya’s live musical memoir, plus a night’s accommodation and an armful of her books.

PuSh Festival Today | TheTyee.ca

VivekShrayaPopstarPromo.jpg
Vivek Shraya invites you along to ascend to stardom with her. Almost. Photo by Vanessa Heins.

Multidisciplinary artist Vivek Shraya may not have landed supreme pop star status, but her catchy, cathartic musical memoir How to Fail as a Popstar chronicling her climb to almost-fame will have you rooting for her rise.

Nominated for Canada’s Polaris music prize and the founder of publishing imprint VS. Books, Shraya is dedicated to seeing underrepresented voices heard. A creative writing teacher and visual artist, her national impact on the arts is manyfold.

You can tune in to her inside story by entering to win tickets to How to Fail as a Popstar on Granville Island this February. After the show and book signing, the lucky winner will relax with a free night at the Rosedale on Robson Street with a collection of Shraya’s acclaimed books, courtesy of Arsenal Pulp Press. Getting to and from the show will be a breeze with free Evo minutes included in the prize.

Delve into the live performance — ahead of its CBC adaptation — in person on Granville Island. Enter to win below.

About PuSh Festival

The PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is one of Vancouver’s signature events. Each January, the Festival expands the horizons of Vancouver artists and audiences with work that is visionary, genre-bending, multi-disciplined, startling and original.

The festival showcases acclaimed international, Canadian and local artists and mixes them together with an alchemy that inspires audiences, rejuvenates artists, stimulates the industry and forges productive relationships around the globe. More than just shows, the festival is a broker of international partnerships, a meeting place for creative minds, a showcase of Canada’s best and an incubator of brilliant new work. [Tyee]

