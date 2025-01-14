Danielle Smith’s Middle Finger to ‘Team Canada’

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics
Alberta

Danielle Smith’s Middle Finger to ‘Team Canada’

How Alberta’s oil-peddling premier is subverting a united front against Trump’s threats.

Graham Thomson 14 Jan 2025The Tyee

Graham Thomson is an award-winning Edmonton-based columnist who has covered Alberta politics for more than 30 years, first with the Edmonton Journal and now as a freelancer with various news outlets.

Three older light-skinned people smile at the camera on a golf course. Danielle Smith wears a brown suit and white shirt. Donald Trump wears a dark pullover and red MAGA hat. Kevin O’Leary wears a white suit.
Smith, who vows a ‘national unity crisis’ if Ottawa restricts Alberta’s US oil exports, with Donald Trump and Conservative businessman Kevin O’Leary at Mar-a-Lago. Photo via Danielle Smith on X.

Well, so much for the “Team Canada” approach.

Premier Danielle Smith’s weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago to meet president-elect Donald Trump was very much a solo trip.

Solo in the sense no other Canadian politician joined her as she continued to push for “carve outs” for Alberta’s oil and gas from Trump’s tariff threat.

But she wasn’t on the trip alone.

With her were Jordan Peterson, the tirelessly controversial celebrity psychologist whose climate change denial is but one facet of his populist brand, and Kevin O’Leary, the tirelessly blowhard celebrity investor who wants to send Canada on a slippery slope towards 51st statehood.

These are Smith’s people, her fellow travellers, both figuratively and, this weekend, literally.

Smith was at Mar-a-Lago as a guest of O’Leary and chatted informally with Trump Saturday evening and again Sunday morning.

In December, she called Trump “hilarious” for suggesting Canada merge with the U.S. and has praised his tendency to make “bold decisions” that “get people talking.”

Smith called her weekend conversations with Trump “friendly and constructive,” but apparently she did not have enough persuasive facts about the Canada-U.S. trade relationship to sway Trump, a man noted for being reliably impervious to reality.

“We need to be prepared that tariffs are coming,” a sombre Smith told reporters during an online news conference Monday morning. “The biggest irritant to the United States are trade deficits.”

Even though, as Smith has pointed out repeatedly, the deficit is a mirage. The U.S. is not “subsidizing” Canada to the tune of $100 billion a year, as Trump insists using what appears to be a made-up figure. To put it simply, the U.S. buys more of our goods than we buy from them. They consume our products, most notably oil, and they pay us money. But, again, Trump either doesn’t know or doesn’t care — or both.

Oily diplomacy

“They will have a national unity crisis on their hands at the same time as having a crisis with our U.S. trade partners,” Smith told journalists, pointing out that provinces own their resources (but not mentioning international trade is a federal responsibility). “We just won't stand for that.”

Smith has insisted in the past she supports a “Team Canada” approach, but the optics and substance of her Mar-a-Lago trip belie that. She is looking for “carve outs” for Alberta oil and gas if Trump follows through on his 25 per cent tariff threat.

“Our job is going to be to work overtime to make sure that we can make the case for carve outs if that potential does happen,” said Smith. “I think an obvious way of making the argument is to be talking about this important energy relationship. So I wanted to begin that conversation.”

Indeed, Smith wants to double Alberta’s production of oil — a point she reiterated at a news conference just hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation plans last week.

Alberta first

Asked if her “carve out” advocacy is undermining the position of other premiers or the country as a whole, Smith had an inventive, if confusing, answer: “I'm looking at using our energy relationship in a different way than I'm hearing other Canadian leaders talk about it. I'm talking about using the basis of our strong energy relationship as the reason why we shouldn't have tariffs on any of our Canadian products. I hope that's not unclear.”

Well, I would hazard to say it is indeed unclear.

There might be no “I” in “team” but there certainly are the necessary letters to spell “me.”

And for Smith “me” means Alberta. She is doing all she can to protect and promote Alberta’s energy industry that shipped more than $130 billion worth of energy products to the U.S. in 2023 — and damn anyone who thinks she’s not being patriotic. She is, to Alberta.

It’s a new twist on Smith’s unofficial motto: “More Alberta, Less Ottawa.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is heading to Washington, D.C., this week to put her own pressure on the incoming Trump administration. But with the federal Liberal government in a tailspin, it’s Smith who seems to be making the first moves and making headlines.

She’ll be meeting with her provincial counterparts this week to discuss next steps.

But left to her own devices, it would seem Smith’s focus is on Alberta’s oil, not other things such as Ontario’s cars or British Columbia’s lumber or Quebec’s cheese. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics, Alberta

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Has Your Social Media Use Changed?

Take this week's poll