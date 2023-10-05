This Alberta Insider Gives You the Edge

Back when The Tyee was founded in 2003, there was a pressing need in British Columbia for an independent publication offering in-depth, inspired journalism. Today, there’s a similar need in Alberta.

The loudest voices in the province often take over the conversation, speaking on behalf of corporate titans or fringe political groups.

Left out are people who understand the realities of working folks or the natural world.

Albertans deserve better.

That’s why we launched the Alberta Edge, a free weekly newsletter sent out every Friday (and edited by yours truly).

Each issue of the Alberta Edge features two elements. The latest Tyee reporting and commentary about Alberta events. And a quick overview of the week’s Alberta news with links to smart reporting and commentary wherever we find it.

The result: a clear and easy way to stay on top of Alberta’s quick-changing social and political landscape.

Inside, you’ll read top-notch Alberta coverage by Tyee regulars — veteran, award-winning investigative reporters including Charles Rusnell, Andrew Nikiforuk, Ximena González and Geoff Dembicki.

And we’ll share commentary by sharp thinkers like David Climenhaga, Lisa Young, Susan Wright, Graham Thomson and Jared Wesley.

All this for free. And we pledge not to share your personal information with anyone.

So if you want an edge on Alberta, you’ll want to sign up for the Alberta Edge.

No doubt, there’s lots to report on in Wild Rose Country. Alberta is struggling to strengthen public health care while battling a toxic drug crisis. The transition from a fossil fuel economy is underway, with concerns about how to protect jobs. Those in power pay little heed to protecting the province’s spectacular environment. Bullying and polarization need to be called out. This is a moment demanding tolerance and mutual problem-solving.

And it requires first-rate reporting that really digs to hold power accountable and point towards solutions.

So here’s just a small sample of the original journalism we’ve published since the spring launch of our newsletter:

A Better Use for Alberta’s Oil and Gas

Markham Hislop makes the case for committing the province’s petroleum to manufacturing materials for a post-combustion jobs economy.

The Bully Who Haunts Alberta’s Election

Charles Rusnell investigates how Jason Kenney laid the groundwork for the United Conservative Party’s political culture of torment and bullying.

A Window into Calgary’s Eviction ‘Gong Show’

Ximena González reports that as rents skyrocket, even a non-profit is booting long-term residents.

Making Sure Youth from Care Are ‘Zine & Heard’

Katie Hyslop speaks with the publisher of a magazine by and for Alberta youth in the welfare care system.

‘Weirder and Weirder’: Danielle Smith’s New Example for Canada

Andrew Nikiforuk says Smith’s taken petrostate populism to a new level. Where do we go from here?

Sexual Harassment Inside Calgary Police: Now There’s a Criminal Probe

Charles Rusnell reveals that, finally, the force is investigating harrowing allegations of a female officer.

In Alberta, Intense Lobbying by Australia’s Coal Baron

They’re back! reveals Andrew Nikiforuk. Inside billionaire Gina Rinehart’s power play to open Grassy Mountain for mining.

The Tyee was founded on the values of inclusivity, equity, economic and social opportunity, and leaving a livable world for the future. As independent journalists, not advocates, we don’t follow any party line.

Since we launched the Alberta Edge, we’ve gathered thousands of subscribers who care about politics, health care, energy and the environment. Their interest — and their support — is why we’ve been able to expand our coverage and commission more stories.

Oh, and while it’s extremely simple to unsubscribe, we’ve noticed very few do. Our list keeps growing!

Find out why others are getting the Edge. Sign up for the Alberta Edge.