What Should Premier Eby Do to Solve the Housing Crisis?

Premier David Eby had over two years as B.C.’s housing minister. He’s now had about a month as B.C. premier to come up with effective affordable housing policies.

His latest plan — the Housing Supply Act policy — has met criticism from all quarters for relying on a false, supply-side economics principle.

Eby believes that forcing municipalities to build more housing will magically make it more affordable, despite evidence to the contrary.

More housing supply has failed to lower housing prices over the past five years and there is no reason to believe that bullying municipalities into increasing supply will succeed in the near future.

Federal housing advocate Marie-Josée Houle, in a report to the Privy Council, said “We’re losing housing that is affordable, faster than we can build it.”

GWL Realty Advisors Inc.’s vice-president Geoff Heu boasts that “everybody wants more Vancouver,” a sentiment echoed by superstar Vancouver realtor Bob Rennie. The 3,300 new housing units in Oakridge Park are being marketed at $2,500 per square foot in sales offices in Shanghai and Dubai.

It’s time for David Eby to be effective.

To make housing more affordable for local residents, Eby must increase the supply of affordable non-market housing. This requires bold and decisive government intervention into the housing market, a market that has failed on its own to create housing which most B.C. residents can afford.

What sticks can Eby use to effectively stop speculation and investor demand?

What carrots can Eby give to municipalities to encourage more affordable housing to be built?

Here are nine ways Eby can help solve the affordable housing crisis.