Alberta’s PCs Might Rise from the Dead. Not the BC Liberals

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Alberta
BC Politics

Alberta’s PCs Might Rise from the Dead. Not the BC Liberals

The province’s differing election laws make a recycle of the Campbell-Clark party brand unlikely.

Andrew MacLeod 8 Jul 2025The Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee’s legislative bureau chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at .

A 60-year-old light-skinned man with grey hair, wearing a dark suit, waves in celebration on an election-night stage.
No longer available is the name of the BC Liberals who held power for 16 years under Gordon Campbell, shown here, and Christy Clark. Photo via Canadian Press.

Reviving the BC Liberal name for the next election would require either a change of provincial law or a reversal by the leadership of BC United, the collapsed party that still holds rights to the name.

The question comes up as two Alberta MLAs, Scott Sinclair and Peter Guthrie, begin efforts to re-establish the Progressive Conservative brand, a party that, like the BC Liberals, was a political force that governed for many years.

The Alberta PCs held power uninterrupted for 44 years before their defeat in 2015. The party officially dissolved in 2020 after merging with Wildrose to form the United Conservative Party, which now holds power under Premier Danielle Smith. It ran a single candidate in 2019 to maintain its registration.

Alberta’s two-step process for registering a new political party allows anyone to reserve a name as long as “the desired party name is not in use and the acronym is not the same or similar to an existing registered party.”

The proposed Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta met those criteria, a spokesperson for Elections Alberta said in an email.

The organization can move to the next step of becoming a registered political party by either holding three seats in the legislature, endorsing candidates in at least half of the province’s constituencies or collecting the names of at least 8,819 eligible electors on a petition, which is what organizers are now doing.

The rules in B.C. are different.

Under Kevin Falcon’s leadership, the BC Liberals changed their name to BC United. Then, shortly before last year’s election, Falcon folded the party, stopped its campaign and withdrew all of its candidates in an effort to avoid splitting votes with the surging Conservative Party of BC.

Attempts to get a “Liberal” option back on ballots were unsuccessful. A lawyer acting for Herb Dhaliwal, former Liberal member of Parliament and cabinet minister, argued that Elections BC should accept the registration of the “New Liberal Party of BC.”

“The word ‘liberal’ is widely used in the Canadian — and indeed global — political world,” wrote Joven Narwal. “The real risk of voter confusion arises from the contradictory messaging from BC United, who seek to hold the word ‘liberal’ hostage by running ‘some’ candidates in the upcoming election to preserve the brand while simultaneously promoting the Conservatives.”

But under the Election Act, a party “must not” be registered if in the chief electoral officer’s opinion it is “likely to be confused” with another political party that is currently registered or has been registered at any time in the past 10 years.

The chief electoral officer can make an exception if the party has been deregistered for at least four years and its name has not appeared on a ballot for at least 10 years.

B.C.’s current chief electoral officer, Anton Boegman, found that the name “BC Liberal” remains associated with BC United, a party that is still registered.

A party can remain registered as long as it meets reporting requirements and runs at least two candidates in every other election.

That makes the name “Liberal” unavailable as long as BC United stays registered and doesn’t give the name up voluntarily or reverse course and return to using the name itself.

In April, when former BC Liberal and BC United MLA Karin Kirkpatrick launched a new party aimed at middle-of-the-road voters, it was with the name CentreBC.

The B.C. rules exist for good reason, Kirkpatrick said. “If we start up a BC Liberal Party tomorrow and it’s all different people and it’s all different values and it’s different, there’s going to be a lot of voter confusion.”

Initially she and others wanted to take control of BC United and rebuild the party as a centrist option, but it was clear Kevin Falcon was staying as leader and the people controlling the party weren’t going to allow a rebuild.

Waiting 10 years or more for the names BC United and BC Liberals to become available was out of the question, Kirkpatrick said. “We can’t wait 10 years or however long it’s going to be and not do anything until we can get that name back. We’ve got to move and we’ve got to build a good party with those same values and move forward.”

The BC United contact listed with Elections BC, Ryan Bruce, did not respond to phone or email messages.

A spokesperson for the attorney general said in an emailed statement that the government will review any recommendations that may come from Elections BC’s report on the 2024 election, which it expects to receive in the fall, or from the special committee on democratic and electoral reform that is now taking submissions from the public.

One group that has been allowed to use the name “Liberal” is the recently formed Vancouver Liberal Electors Association, or Vancouver Liberals, which intends to compete for Vancouver mayor, council, school board and park board positions.

Local government elections are held under separate legislation that doesn’t prohibit using a name that might be the same or similar to one used by a provincial party. [Tyee]

Read more: Alberta, BC Politics

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Feel about Alberta Separatists?

Take this week's poll