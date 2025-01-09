Mask Rules Are Back in BC Hospitals

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Do you want your news source controlled by billionaires?

Didn't think so. We don't either.

We don’t work for a billionaire owner here at The Tyee. We work for you.

And we’re not at the mercy of hedge funds or corporations whose focus is on the next quarterly profit report.

We’re a nonprofit newsroom that is supported by our readers. We rely on your financial support for our journalism and recognize the importance of earning your trust.

Our mission is to publish original, in-depth journalism that adds to your understanding of your community, and we’re supported in that mission by our volunteer board of directors and around 10,000 paying supporters who we call Tyee Builders.

We don’t endorse politicians and we never will. It doesn’t fit with our mission and we’re not here to transmit the political wishes of a powerful owner.

Together with our readers, we’ve expanded our team of journalists, expanded our reach, and are showing a path forward for reader-funded journalism in Canada.

The billionaires have their media empires.

Please help us prove a different media model can succeed.

Help The Tyee grow and thrive as a news outlet that works for you by becoming a supporter today.

— Paul Willcocks, senior editor

Join Tyee Builders
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Health
Politics

Mask Rules Are Back in BC Hospitals

They’re necessary to curb flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry says.

Michelle Gamage TodayThe Tyee

Michelle Gamage is The Tyee’s health reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

A female nurse with light skin tone, wearing blue scrubs and a blue surgical mask, pulls on a pair of latex gloves.
Masks will be required ‘in areas where patients are actively receiving care, except when eating and/or drinking,’ the Health Ministry said in a statement Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

Masks are back for British Columbia’s health-care sector.

On Wednesday the province said it had reintroduced masking requirements for all health-care workers, volunteers, contractors, patients and visitors.

The masking requirements kicked off on Monday and will last for the duration of respiratory season, which usually ends once the weather improves in the spring.

Masks will be required “in areas where patients are actively receiving care, except when eating and/or drinking,” the Health Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

This will apply to health authority-operated facilities, including emergency departments, waiting rooms, hospitals, long-term care and assisted living, outpatient clinics and ambulatory care settings. Residents in long-term care and assisted living must wear a mask over their nose and mouth.

Patients and visitors must wear masks and other personal protective equipment when directed by health-care workers.

Masking is not required for visitors when they are visiting directly with one resident in a patient-care area, a communal area or a private or shared room.

“Any person that comes to a health-care facility for medical care” will still receive care if they refuse to wear a mask, the ministry added.

The ministry said masking requirements are a “regular” tool used occasionally to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses during cold and flu season.

Currently in B.C. influenza and RSV cases are “increasing” while COVID-19 cases are “stable but showing early signs of an increase,” the ministry said.

Dr. Lyne Filiatrault, a retired emergency physician and member of the Canadian Aerosol Transmission Coalition, was critical of B.C.’s move to introduce masking after the holidays.

Masking should have been reintroduced in November when cases were low and the province was preparing to head into cold and flu season, she said, pointing to reporting by the BC Centre for Disease Control that shows cases for illnesses like the flu, RSV and enterovirus/rhinovirus sharply starting to rise for all ages in late November, following patterns similar to the previous year.

Filiatrault said the BCCDC’s data shows pediatric illnesses started to spike in September and have been growing ever since, with this December surpassing total cases of illness from last December.

“This should have been done in the fall — it’s reactive and not proactive,” Filiatrault said.

Australia and South America, which have their cold and flu season during Canada’s summer, showed a particularly worrying flu season, she added.

When it comes to RSV infections, Filiatrault said, “we set ourselves up for failure.”

Health Canada recently approved RSV vaccines for seniors and preventive treatments for children and pregnant people, but B.C. has not made these protections widely available, she said.

In Quebec and Ontario, infants have access to a free preventive treatment that will protect them from RSV for a season.

This protection acts similarly to a vaccine but delivers the immunity differently.

B.C. will be offering this protection to certain infants and young children who are at highest risk, including premature babies with chronic medical conditions, infants with major heart or lung conditions and infants in some remote communities where health-care access is limited.

Ontario is offering a vaccine against RSV to residents who are 32 to 36 weeks pregnant, which will protect the infant from birth to around six months of age.

Quebec and B.C. are also offering the RSV vaccine to pregnant people but not for free. In B.C. the vaccine costs $300.

Quebec is also offering free RSV vaccines to people aged 60 and over in long-term care facilities and intermediate resources facilities, which offer a few hours a day of support for semi-autonomous seniors, and others who benefit due to illness or disability.

Ontario similarly offers free vaccines for people 60 and over who are in long-term care or in hospital, are receiving dialysis, have received transplants, are experiencing homelessness or are First Nations, Inuit or Métis.

“Infections are bad — we need to get back to that,” Filiatrault said. “We’re better off having vaccines, particularly now we know so much about the long-term consequences of infections.”

An RSV infection early in life can increase a person’s risk of developing asthma and may increase their risk of moderate to severe illness requiring antibiotics throughout the rest of their childhood, she said. [Tyee]

Read more: Health, Politics

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Culture Coverage Do You Want to See in the Weekender?

Take this week's poll