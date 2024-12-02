September 2023: Elhadi escapes the war in Sudan

Elhadi travels to Ad-Damazin to visit his family, before doubling back to Al Qadarif to cross into Ethiopia via the Gallabat crossing. He went this way because of how precarious it would have been travelling directly south from Khartoum, where the war originated and was escalating.

From Metema, he travelled to Addis Ababa. Elhadi is one of more than two million people who fled Sudan since the conflict erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. Another 10 million have been internally displaced, making Sudan the largest internal displacement crisis in the world.

October 2023: Emergency visa to the UAE

From Addis Ababa, Elhadi receives an emergency visa to the United Arab Emirates. In October, he arrives in Abu Dhabi.

Winter 2024: A plan for asylum in Cuba

Aware that the UAE is a close ally of the RSF, Elhadi says his priority was getting “as far away from Africa and the Middle East as possible.” He says he spent months looking on Google and YouTube at options in Asia and South America. Elhadi decided on Cuba for its affordability and the relatively easy access to obtain a tourist e-visa (few countries look kindly at a Sudanese passport). His plan was to seek asylum there — the queue wouldn’t be too long, he thought. Elhadi booked a return flight to Havana and a hotel, and made sure he had a few hundred dollars in his bank account — all things he knew he might be asked at immigration.