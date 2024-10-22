Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

News
Rights + Justice
Alberta

Why Are So Many Alberta Indigenous Youth Receiving Government Support Dying?

Almost 90 per cent of those deaths this summer were Indigenous young people.

Brett McKay 22 Oct 2024The Tyee

Brett McKay is a journalist based in Edmonton. This story was originally published in the St. Albert Gazette and was made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

A young Indigenous woman with long brown hair looks at the camera.
Audra Foggin, associate professor of social work at Mount Royal University, says no one should be surprised at the high number of deaths among Indigenous youth. Photo via MRU.

Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this summer were Indigenous.

Advocates and frontline workers are urging the Alberta government to take immediate action to protect at-risk children and implement long-term child welfare reforms.

Between April 1 and Aug. 31, 18 children, youth and young adults died while receiving intervention services in Alberta. Sixteen were Indigenous.

Of those who died, two were not currently in care, eight were in care, and eight were receiving post-intervention support, which can be accessed by young adults over 18 who have previously been involved in child intervention.

Nearly all the deaths are still under investigation and the cause is listed as pending in the report from Children and Family Services. One death is listed as accidental, and two are listed as having died by suicide.

“When we see that 16 out of 18 deaths are Indigenous, it's really clear that systemic problems persist, despite the previous interventions and reforms,” said Audra Foggin, associate professor of social work at Mount Royal University and a Sixties Scoop survivor.

“It's no longer shocking to me, as an Indigenous person, and nor should anybody in Canada be shocked about this. They should be taking action towards this. And I think everybody has a responsibility as a treaty person in Canada to be thinking about how we can address these devastating impacts through Canada's history,” she said.

Foggin said there needs to be a shift towards community prevention and early intervention efforts that keep youth close to their community and cultural practices, as well as more attention given to cultural competence, trauma-informed approaches and anti-racism training.

“It means addressing and dismantling systemic racism that's embedded in the structures of child intervention services. Because historically, child welfare systems in Canada have really been used as tools of colonialism and assimilation, leading to this overrepresentation of Indigenous children in care that we now see,” she said.

Indigenous children are 17 times more likely to be removed from their families and put in the child welfare system than non-Indigenous youth in Canada, according to a 2019 Canadian Incidence Study on Reported Child Abuse and Neglect.

In its 2023 year-end report, the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate assessed the status of 31 recommendations it had made to government to improve services and supports for young people. At that time, four were evaluated as met, two were closed and the remainder were in “various levels of progress.”

Ashli Barrett, press secretary to Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton, said that since 2013, the ministry has received 111 recommendations from the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate.

“To date, 110 have been implemented, including five in progress. One recommendation related to whole family treatment programs was not accepted, as analysis indicated that this action would not achieve the OCYA’s desired outcome,” Barrett said.

Barrett said CFS ensures all children in care are supported in maintaining relationships and cultural ties. Cultural plans are required for all children in care, and in 2023-24 “97 per cent of all children, youth and young adults receiving intervention services had a recorded service plan.”

Along with the many systemic changes that need to be addressed in the child welfare system, Sandra Azocar, vice-president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees and former child intervention practitioner, said there is an immediate need to fix staffing shortages she says put youth at increased risk.

“One of the factors that never gets looked at, unfortunately, is the lack of the amount of staff that should be there to ensure that whatever plan these children and their families have to follow to keep them safe, to keep them away from whatever situation brought them to child welfare’s attention to begin with is actually dealt with,” Azocar said.

“Short-staffing is always one of those areas where we say that if there's not enough people, then kids continue to be at risk.”

In July, AUPE warned of a “crisis situation” as high staff turnover left entire communities without child intervention practitioners. Azocar said the situation hasn’t improved.

“The minister continues to say that they have hired hundreds of people. But the reality is that we don't see those numbers. And areas like in the northwest, for example, we're still seeing offices covering offices that have absolutely no staff.”

Barrett was unable to say how many child intervention practitioner positions are currently vacant, but said the ministry is filling those openings as quickly as it can.

“Due to the size and geographic spread of our workforce across the province and ongoing recruitment efforts, the number of vacant positions is variable. These efforts are paying off, with approximately 540 child intervention workers hired from September 2022 to September 2024. We continue to post and fill jobs as quickly as we can,” she said.

Foggin acknowledged that child intervention workers being given a larger caseload than they can reasonably handle, “almost double or triple [the national standard] in some cases,” can lead to rushed decisions, weaker relationships, burnout, and over time, tragedies such as the death of children in care.

However, the challenge of decolonizing child welfare systems extends well beyond workforce issues, she said.

“There's a shortage of child welfare staff, but I think that shift in prevention has to happen. We have to get away from child welfare because the system is broken. It has never been a good parent to Indigenous children, youth or families, and it's never been helpful to us in any way, shape or form,” Foggin said.

“I think that where child welfare needs to look is to the expertise of Indigenous communities, because answers for healing are in community. The answers for any community problem have been in Indigenous community. Because our ways of knowing predate contact and predate Confederation and have been in effect since time immemorial. Our ways have always had us thriving until that impact of colonization.” [Tyee]

