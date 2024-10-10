Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Would Rustad’s Tent City Demolition Plan Work?

The Conservatives are promising to clear camps and evict social housing residents who use drugs.

Jen St. Denis 10 Oct 2024The Tyee

Jen St. Denis is a reporter with The Tyee covering civic issues. Find her on X @JenStDen.

A photo shows a very large makeshift shelter in a waterfront park in Vancouver. It’s covered with a blue tarp. A barbecue, garbage bin and other items stand on the dirt around it.
A structure at a tent city located in CRAB Park in Vancouver, shortly before residents were compelled to move so the city could clean the site in April. Photo for The Tyee by Jen St. Denis.

Conservative Party of BC Leader John Rustad promised this week to clear all tent cities in the province, prohibit drug use in supportive housing and use new involuntary care legislation to confine people with addictions.

Rustad’s plan includes building “low secure units” for “the treatment of individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others.”

So if people use drugs and are evicted from social housing, and there are no tent cities, where would current residents go? Would they be held for involuntary treatment?

Melissa De Genova, the Conservative candidate for Vancouver-Yaletown, did not directly answer the question when The Tyee spoke to her following a press conference Monday.

“My understanding is that our plan for supportive housing [includes] 24-hour wraparound supports, and there will be different levels,” De Genova said. “Right now, what we see under the BC NDP government is a one-size-fits-all model.”

Julia Riddle, a lawyer who has represented residents of tent cities, called the plan unrealistic, dangerous and unconstitutional.

“I don't think it's ever been tried. What we're talking about is effectively criminalizing being homeless,” Riddle said.

“We're talking about saying you can take away someone's fundamental liberty rights and force them to go stay in this pretty heavily policed facility just because they're homeless,” she added.

“Right now we don't say, ‘Hey, the government gets to forcibly take you and force you to live somewhere else,’ unless you've committed a crime or unless you need that for the benefit of your own care.”

Cities and towns across British Columbia have been struggling to deal with tent cities following a sharp rise in homelessness that started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the initial pandemic period, the BC NDP bought or leased several hotels, motels and single-room occupancy hotels to quickly house people. But in some locations neighbours have complained about visible drug use, mess outside the buildings or an increase in crime.

On tent cities, the BC NDP’s platform promises to work with more B.C. communities to bring an end to encampments by housing people who live in tents. In an attempt to make supportive housing safer, earlier this year the BC NDP government made changes to the province’s Residential Tenancy Act, giving housing providers more power to enter tenants’ units to ensure they are safe and to control the number and frequency of visitors.

While several cities across Canada have attempted to clear homeless camps, the courts have often stepped in with rulings that establish that homeless people have the right to shelter if housing is not available.

For instance, in 2021, when the City of Prince George attempted to clear the Moccasin Flats encampment, a judge ruled the city had breached an earlier court ruling that allowed the tent city to remain in place until suitable housing and a daytime shelter were available.

In Vancouver, the city had an established practice of slowly closing tent encampments by offering spots in single-room occupancy hotels and homeless shelters over a period of several months, before moving in to close the camps.

However, in January 2022 a court ruling found that process wasn’t offering people adequate housing that met their needs and often the shelter spots being offered did not actually exist.

That ruling allowed an encampment located at CRAB Park to stay; however, the City of Vancouver still plans to close that tent city by this winter because of safety concerns.

Many supportive-housing buildings are chaotic, with some residents using drugs in common areas, and Riddle said she knows many people who would rather live in buildings where constant open drug use isn’t happening.

“I think they could build it, offer people spots, and I would be shocked if those spots don't get filled,” she said.

Riddle questioned how the Conservatives’ plan to make all supportive housing in the province abstinence-only would work and how soon the government would be able to remove all homeless encampments, given how long it takes to build new housing or new institutional facilities.

“You have housing, completely dry, with a zero-tolerance policy and under strict conditions,” Riddle said. “Well, that does sound a lot like a jail.”

De Genova said the Conservative plan would be “comprehensive” with different stages of housing, and would be designed to offer different levels of care depending on need.

“The system right now is failing,” she told The Tyee. “These individuals, and many of them, aside from being drug addicted, are also concurrently mentally ill, and they deserve better. Also, there should be options for supportive housing in the community when and if individuals are ready for those options.”

Want to get even more of The Tyee’s election coverage? Sign up today for The Run. It’s a free B.C. election newsletter full of smart voices unpacking key issues, fact-checking politicians and exposing disinformation to clarifying light. Go beyond the horse-race headlines and subscribe now. [Tyee]

