The Churches of Pierre Poilievre

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Federal Politics

The Churches of Pierre Poilievre

He’s been courting conservative Christians with ‘traditional’ values. What does it mean? We asked an expert.

Christopher Cheung 22 Jul 2024The Tyee

Christopher Cheung reports on urban issues for The Tyee. Follow him on X @bychrischeung.

Pierre Poilievre has short, slicked-back, dark brown hair, light skin and aviator sunglasses. He is wearing a blue denim shirt over a black top and waving a black cowboy hat in the air. Behind him is a large sculpture of a human face composed of white lines in an intricate grid pattern.
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre waves to the crowd at the 2024 Calgary Stampede. Photo by Jeff McIntosh, the Canadian Press.

Pierre Poilievre is visiting a lot of churches these days.

The federal Conservative leader has been sharing photos from his appearances at a variety of churches from across the country. He’s visited the Church of South India in Etobicoke, a Coptic church in Markham for Easter and the All Nations Full Gospel Church in North York, among many others. He was also at the National Prayer Breakfast back in May.

In February, the Lunar New Year was particularly busy for Poilievre. He spent the countdown celebrations at the Aberdeen Centre mall in Richmond, B.C., handing out red envelopes while wearing a traditional Tang suit in blue with a dragon pattern. The next morning, he made it to Sunday service at North York, Ontario’s Triumph Chinese Evangelical Missionary Church. He wore the same Tang suit and once again had red envelopes in hand.

These church visits have been ramping up. On July 5, Poilievre attended three evangelical churches in Liberal Toronto ridings, all in the span of the day. He briefly participated in services and made short political speeches.

And while Poilievre has visited mosques in the past, the Globe and Mail reports that he’s halted those visits this year.

Justin Trudeau may be known and lightly roasted for his propensity for photo opportunities, but Poilievre has been collecting many himself and posting them on social media.

Accompanying the images are his praises of “patriotic Canadians,” “faith, family and freedom” and how “Conservatives will always protect the religious freedom of all Canadians so everyone can worship in peace and safety.”

Poilievre was raised Catholic and makes occasional references to God in his speeches. But according to the biography Pierre Poilievre: A Political Life by Andrew Lawton, his friends and colleagues don’t believe that faith has played a meaningful role in his adult life. He discusses it in an abstract and philosophical manner and attends churches only when campaigning.

A screenshot of a post on the social media platform X describes a visit that Pierre Poilievre made to the Jesus Is Lord Church in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The post includes three photos of Poilievre, in blue, with members of the congregation.
One of Pierre Poilievre’s posts on X details a church visit in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Screenshot via @pierrepoilievre on X.

So what is this patriotism that Poilievre is attempting to tap into? Are religious freedoms under threat or is he exaggerating?

Carmen Celestini, who lectures at the University of Waterloo and is a leading researcher on religion and the right, helps dissect what’s going on. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Tyee: Why is ‘religious freedom’ a theme for Poilievre?

Carmen Celestini: COVID is definitely one of the catalysts. Think about some of the individuals who have become influencers throughout and outside of the convoy protest itself, like Artur Pawlowski [the Calgary preacher found guilty of contempt for holding indoor gatherings without masks during the pandemic].

He talks about how to end religious persecution and let religious freedom ring free in Canada. Even though it was because of COVID that people couldn’t meet, not specifically that Christians couldn’t meet, that narrative picked up.

How do some of the “culture wars” and conspiracy theories on the right play into religion?

We have a lot of Christian nationalists, who can be white, who are holding on to this idea of anti-immigration, that they are being replaced and persecuted and prosecuted for their faith in Canada.

At the same time we recognize historically there is this laden idea. Regardless of your denomination or ethnicity, there are certain values that go under this umbrella of Christianity.

What are our family traditions? What are our traditional gender roles? These ideas are really [part of] the moral panic that rose up since the pandemic.

The anti-LGBTQ moral panic (the “groomer” moral panic, as they refer to it) and the anti-immigration, anti-critical-race-theory moral panic — all of these are attached to Christianity.

How is this playing out in Poilievre’s campaign?

Poilievre is really paying attention to these movements.

He’s going to a lot of churches. Not all of them are Christian nationalists. But there’s an appeal to it because of the progressiveness of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party... talking about abortion, talking about women’s rights, talking about LGBT rights.

These are things Poilievre can speak to these Christian groups and say, “I won’t let the pendulum go any further, it’s time for us to go back to our traditionalism.”

Carmen Celestini points to this video from 2022 in which Poilievre talks about buying old wooden boards for his home as a metaphor for holding on to timeless values of ‘freedom’ and rejecting the ‘so-called Liberals’ who wish to ‘sweep away our history’ and ‘tear down our statues.’ Video via Pierre Poilievre on YouTube.

As a conservative politician, how unusual is it that Poilievre is tapping into evangelical groups?

The Reform Party and Wildrose Party of earlier times aligned very much closely with evangelicals. But being blatant? I don’t think we would ever see one of our politicians holding up a Bible during a protest.

Diversity and multiculturalism is such an important part of our Canadian fabric that [politicians] would engage with those communities too. But what’s happening now with Poilievre, rather than attending a Hindu event or a Sikh event or an Islamic event, he’s attending Christian events.

A couple of years ago, he put out an Easter poster. His face is superimposed on it and it says, “He is risen.” You look at this and you’re like, “Who is risen? Poilievre or Jesus?” It’s this link that he holds Christian values.

[There were two versions of this Easter poster, one of which was published in Ottawa’s Your Community Voice newspaper.]

A newspaper ad features a headshot of Pierre Poilievre in glasses and a black suit against a graphic of a stony cave looking out to three crosses at sunset that reads 'He is risen! Pierre Poilievre.' To the left of the ad are other newspaper ads and snippets of newspaper articles.
One of two versions of a Poilievre campaign ad, published in Ottawa’s Your Community Voice, Easter 2022.

What have you seen lately in your own field research?

Here in Ingersoll, near Waterloo, there’s this group called Liberty Coalition Canada that did this political church revival. I went to it and it was really all about politics and how to get their religious voice in: protecting children, protecting women, traditionalism, how SOGI [sexual orientation and gender identity] and immigration will harm Christianity. The minister starts using the Bible to justify and deliver this.

How much of this is coming up to Canada from the U.S.?

We do have a lot of connections with the Americans. A lot of these ideas are there because the internet is borderless, and these ideas are borderless as well. If you look at Liberty Coalition Canada, it’s not necessarily nationalistic. It has more to do with creating God’s kingdom here on Earth and following his rules and his ideas.

There are connections and movements here that are uniquely Canadian. We didn’t have until the end of Roe v. Wade the same sort of battles about abortion.

But now they’re all here sort of bubbling up in the underground. The 1 Million March 4 Children was definitely part of this. Groups that were involved in Christian nationalism, anti-abortion, anti-mandates — all of those things are coming together and converging as one.

What’s happening with anti-trans laws in provinces pushing for this is religion being a part of it and demonizing communities. We see that American-style politics of negativity, which can provide that Poilievre is the hero, that’s he’s just going to say it and not be afraid of the elites and the powerful and save Canada.

The congregations that Poilievre has been visiting and taking pictures with appear to be quite diverse in terms of denominations and demographics, such as Chinese and Indian churches with immigrant roots. Why might those groups be throwing their support behind Poilievre if there are anti-immigrant white nationalists in his camp?

This is their country, this is their homeland too. Christian enclaves are multicultural. They still see a sense of a threat happening. If you were a Christian, and there’s Muslims or Hindus or people from any other religion that seem to be growing very quickly because of immigration, they see that as an attack on them and their nation.

But he’s definitely appealing to a general Christian base, including a lot of white Christian nationalists who aren’t as welcoming to multicultural churches.

Why should Canadians care what’s happening in some Christian circles and Poilievre’s attempts to speak to them?

We need to realize the distrust and disenfranchisement of our institutions that these individuals felt during COVID. After the pandemic, that’s not going to disappear. A lot of these groups are trying to change politics. It’s going to be on library boards and municipal governments.

Rather than policies, they’re trying to push an ideology into our politics and it behooves us all to pay attention to that. [Tyee]

Read more: Federal Politics

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll