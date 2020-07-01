The Vancouver Company Turning Blood into a COVID Treatment: A Tyee Video

The world anxiously awaits a vaccine to end the pandemic. But having a treatment could save countless lives in the meantime.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners What Tyee Readers Are Doing to Fight Anti-Black Racism We asked you to tell us how you’re aiding the struggle for change. Here’s what you said.

This Tyee video explains how Vancouver biotech company AbCellera, with funding from the federal government, is racing to develop an antibody-based therapy treatment as quickly as possible.

Experts — immunologist Ralph Pantophlet at Simon Fraser University, and co-founder and CEO of AbCellera Véronique Lecault — explain what an antibody treatment is and how can it protect us from COVID-19.

With a vaccine likely a year or more away, this six-minute video explains how finding and isolating the right antibody from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19 could lead to a treatment that improves outcomes for people who are infected.

It is not a cure, but it can help save lives as we wait for the cure.

This video was made in partnership with Vancouver’s Avo Media team of Jesse Lupini, Koby Michaels and Lucas Kavanagh.