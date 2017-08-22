News

VIDEO: Hear from the Speakers at Vancouver’s ‘Stand Up to Racism’ Rally

‘It is good to see you all. It is good for my heart.’

By Emilee Gilpin Today | TheTyee.ca

Emilee Gilpin is an intern with The Tyee as a part of Journalists for Human Rights’ Emerging Indigenous Intern program. She is of Saulteaux-Cree Métis, Filipina, Scottish, Irish and British ancestry and is currently trying to uphold her responsibility as a visitor on the unceded territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations.
Video by Emilee Gilpin. 

Thousands of people gathered at Vancouver City Hall on Saturday to protest a rally organized by a group called the World Coalition Against Islam. The counter protest, organized by the ad hoc group Stand Up to Racism Metro Vancouver, invited interested anti-racist organizations to speak at the event.

Melanie, from the Point family and Musqueam Nation, Christie Lee Charles of the Musqueam Nation and Ren Winona from the Tsleil-Waututh Nation opened the event, recognizing that the rally was hosted on the unceded Coast Salish territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations.

Names of speakers in the video are seen as they appear: Bob Chamberlin (vice president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs), Mayor Gregor Robertson, Haroon Khan (president of Pakistan Canada Association), Ravi Kahlon (NDP MLA), Morgane Oger (chair at Trans Alliance Society), Martha Roth (Independent Jewish Voices), Mariana Suaifan (Syrian refugee), Nour Youssef (student and Muslim social justice activist), Sejal Lal (member of South Asian Network for Secularism and Democracy), Zara Liberte Aldunia (activist who worked with Bishop Desmond Tutu), Kayode Fatoba (Harambe Vancouver Parade organizer), Jean Swanson (anti-poverty and housing activist), Eagle Eyes (Indigenous rights and climate justice activist), Annie Ohana (social justice educator and rally co-organizer). [Tyee]

