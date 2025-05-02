What Carries Us Through Our Darkest Days

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

People laid flowers at the corner of East 41st and Fraser Streets in Vancouver to honour those who died or were injured at the April 26 Lapu-Lapu Day festival. Photo by Michael Y.C. Tseng.
What Carries Us Through Our Darkest Days

One week after the Lapu-Lapu Day tragedy, a community stands together.

Bouquets of flowers wrapped in paper and plastic are assembled on top of each other in fading sunlight.
People laid flowers at the corner of East 41st and Fraser Streets in Vancouver to honour those who died or were injured at the April 26 Lapu-Lapu Day festival. Photo by Michael Y.C. Tseng.
Natasha Jung TodayThe Tyee

Natasha Jung is the founder, CEO and executive producer of Cold Tea Collective, a platform whose mission is to empower the next generation of the Asian diaspora.

On Saturday night, April 26, I was getting ready to celebrate my birthday. Julie Kim, a Korean Canadian comedian, invited me and my friends to watch her do a stand-up set at the Vogue Theatre. She would take the stage before the headliner — another one of my favourite Asian comedians — Filipino American JR De Guzman.

Known for performing his comedy with guitar in hand, De Guzman sang and spoke laughter into the hearts of a sold-out crowd where Filipino representation was loud and proud. The inviting and warm nature of his jokes were inclusive and affirming of the range of lived experiences and identities in the crowd.

As we left the theatre after the show, audience members checked their phones to find dozens of missed calls and texts. Their friends and relatives had been frantically trying to get a hold of them to ask if they were alive and safe.

While we were in the theatre, a car was driven through a crowd of people at the Lapu-Lapu Day festival in East Vancouver, killing 11 and injuring many more. Love and laughter quickly turned into devastation and panic.

A culture of care

There’s an ethic of sharing and solidarity that is central to Filipino culture, which was apparent in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. The community was quick to act and step in to help. People started fundraisers, meal trains and planned vigils across the country and around the globe.

There has also been an outpouring of free or heavily discounted local therapy services for those who were at the event that day.

Premier David Eby noted in a press conference that as quickly as hospitals had warned of long wait times in the wake of the attack, they were also quick to update that off-duty medical professionals, care aides and other hospital workers in sanitization and food services had called in to make themselves available to help with the aftermath of the incident — many of them Filipino.

In times of darkness, we find light by being together. The incident took place a five-minute drive from my house, and the following day, a large crowd gathered at Kensington Park to be in community with others and send prayers for both those lost and those left behind.

The silhouettes of tall deciduous trees stand against a clear blue sky. On the grass field below is a large crowd of people. Their backs are turned away from their camera.
People gathered at Kensington Park in East Vancouver on the evening of April 27 to mourn the loss of those killed in a car-ramming attack at the Lapu-Lapu Day festival. Photo by Michael Y.C. Tseng.

Community organizer Sammie Jo Rumbaua led the group in an act of solidarity based on the Tagalog phrase, isang bagsak. A slogan from the Filipino diaspora’s civil rights movement, isang bagsak means “When one falls we all fall, but when one rises, we all rise.”

Rumbaua instructed the crowd that she would ask them to start clapping at different times and cadences, eventually syncing up beats of their collective claps: “We’re all on different paths. We don’t know what to do, we’re all confused. But as we clap together, we get synchronized, we get louder and louder, and when I yell isang bagsak, we all try to land on one clap.”

The Lapu-Lapu Day festival was designed to be a welcoming, inclusive event. Many attendees and those hurt or killed in the car-ramming attack were multigenerational families, immigrants and even visitors to Vancouver. But Rumbaua reminded us that in the Filipino community, we are all one.

The moment at the Kensington Park vigil for isang bagsak was the real-life embodiment of what it means to be Filipino and to be in community with Filipinos — to care for your community and take collective action, in unity.

A close-up photograph depicts hands, arms and shoulders in an embrace.
Photo by Michael Y.C. Tseng.

I’m Chinese Canadian, and the Filipino community has been a large part of my upbringing from friendship, culture, music, food and community — in the broadest but also most intimate sense.

As a teen, I took voice lessons from a Filipino vocal coach and from there would be invited to meet a warm and welcoming community of singers that were far more talented than me (and I wasn’t mad about it because I was in such awe of their abilities).

One of my best friends from university introduced me to several Filipino comfort foods. Whenever I saw her mom, I would greet her as Tita, or auntie, in Tagalog. Her love and pride for her heritage stems far beyond sharing it with me, as she is currently working on getting her manuscript of young adult fiction based on Filipino culture published. Her name is C.H. Barron, so keep an eye out for her future published works.

That same friend has helped me through so many stages of my life, including having been instrumental in helping me grow Cold Tea Collective, a media outlet that focuses on stories for and by the next generation of the Asian diaspora.

The stories that we’ve published from the Filipino community, specifically those based in and around Vancouver, have been at the heart of building capacity for cultural learning, celebration, compassion and connection for nearly a decade.

Over the years we’ve published stories about Filipino wedding traditions, connecting to Filipino culture through foliage, de-centring whiteness in Filipino representation and designing Batok (traditional Filipino tattoos).

Last year, we published a story celebrating the first Lapu-Lapu Day in Vancouver.

Now, as I move through the grief of the 2025 festival tragedy, I need to revisit a story on Indigenous Filipino healing practices for our community.

Tea lights, tall white candles and other candles in glass containers are assembled across an outdoor area adorned with bouquets. A basketball with a memorial message sits in the upper left quadrant of the frame.
People lit memorial candles near John Oliver Secondary on the evening of April 27. Photo by Christina Lee.

What Lapu-Lapu Day was meant to be

If you conduct an online search for “Lapu-Lapu Day,” the results are mostly about the recent Vancouver attack, so I also want to share what the celebrations were meant to be about.

On April 27, 2023, the province of British Columbia officially declared April 27 to be Lapu-Lapu Day. Led by Filipino BC, the day celebrates the local Filipino community; they are the third-largest Asian diaspora population in Vancouver.

The day is named after Indigenous Filipino Chief Datu Lapu-Lapu, who fought against the Spanish colonization of the Philippines led by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

“He teaches us that the strength of a united people, bound by a shared commitment to their heritage, can withstand any challenge,” Filipino BC organizers wrote on their website to explain the day. “His story reminds us that even against overwhelming odds, the flame of resistance can burn brightly, lighting the way for future generations to proudly carry forward their cultural heritage and independence.”

Lapu-Lapu Day was a celebration of culture and community. Filipino BC and other community organizers and individuals have quickly switched gears to offer support. Filipino BC has opened a temporary “Resilience Centre” in the Killarney Secondary School cafeteria for people to gather and access supports, and they have launched a Kapwa Strong Fund with United Way BC to support community members beyond their immediate needs. Grassroots organizers have assembled a live directory of community support and mutual aid efforts are ongoing. Gatherings have also been held at various community spaces and campuses across the province.

The province declared May 2 “an official day to honour the lives lost and people impacted by the tragic events that occurred on April 26, 2025,” shares Filipino BC. The public can also sign a book of condolence at the B.C. legislature in Victoria or online, and Vancouver residents can sign a condolence book at Vancouver city hall through May 15 or online.

Now more than ever, we need to show up for our Filipino friends, family and neighbours. I still can’t help but feel helpless, but what has helped me personally is writing, connecting and creating space for our Filipino community to share what’s on their hearts and minds.

A poem by sol diana is one form of expression that has resonated with me and the wider community searching for answers.

People stand in the grass beside a memorial display consisting of flowers, candles and a table loaded with flowers and the flag of the Philippines. People are visible from their chest down, but we can’t see their faces.
Photo by Christina Lee.

the garden on fraser and 41st

Bitter taste on my tongue when I call my own people “resilient”.
I prefer to call us by something else:

kapwa; “a shared self”.

On the news, they named Saturday the darkest day in Vancouver’s history.
On Sunday, the candles we ignited turned Kensington Park into the night sky.

We clapped at the vigil, crescendoing into an
isang bagsak; “one down”,
as in, when one falls, we all fall.
Conversely, we rise together.
And on Sunday? We sounded like thunder.

On Saturday, our home was turned into a crime scene.
On Sunday, we laid flowers to rest
and turned Fraser and 41st into a garden.

Republished with permission by the author, sol diana. [Tyee]

