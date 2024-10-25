Rebecca Belmore Wins the 2024 Audain Prize

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Culture
Indigenous
Art

Rebecca Belmore Wins the 2024 Audain Prize

The Anishinaabe artist’s work reflects Indigenous realities with haunting resonance.

Dorothy Woodend 25 Oct 2024The Tyee

Dorothy Woodend is the culture editor for The Tyee.

A black and white portrait of Rebecca Belmore depicts an Indigenous woman with short grey hair, mid-laugh with her hand to her face. Behind her is a window with a grid pattern.
Rebecca Belmore is known for her large-scale multidisciplinary artwork that bears witness to Indigenous experiences. Photo by Scott Benesiinaabandan.

The 20th annual Audain Prize ceremony, which took place at the Hotel Vancouver this fall, was a suitably grand affair. There was a Scottish bagpiper, various government ministers and a catered lunch for the well-heeled and powerful. It felt a world away from the grinding, messy, uncertain work of making art.

Established in 2004, the Audain Prize for the Visual Arts is given annually to a senior Canadian artist. Past recipients have included Liz Magor, Gordon Smith, Gathie Falk, Paul Wong and Dana Claxton.

The 2024 winner of the $100,000 prize was Rebecca Belmore.

A member of the Lac Seul First Nation from Anishinaabe territories in northwestern Ontario, Belmore’s practice has taken her around the globe. Along the way, she has collected awards and honours including honorary doctorates from the Ontario College of Art and Design University and Emily Carr University of Art + Design. In addition to the Audain Prize, Belmore has been recognized with the Jack and Doris Shadbolt Foundation’s VIVA Award, the Hnatyshyn Foundation Visual Arts Award, the 2013 Governor General’s Award in Visual and Media Arts and the Gershon Iskowitz Prize.

Maybe it’s this chasm between the glittering stuff of awards and the practice of making art that feels so surreal, even if you’re on the sidelines watching it all happen. Being in the centre with all its attendant pageantry must feel particularly strange, but Belmore is equanimous about her most recent national award.

On the phone from her studio in Vancouver — she splits her time between Toronto and B.C. — Belmore is straightforward. “There’s no EI, or social assistance, when you’re an artist,” she states matter-of-factly. “There’s no guarantee. That’s the risk.”

Money is useful, in that it affords time and opportunity to make more work. And Belmore has always been an artist of labour, whether it’s the effort of bringing something new into being or the blunt, brute stuff of survival. Over the course of her career, she has used the most basic of materials: a bucket, a hammer, dirt, nails, things that people understand and can relate to.

In one of her earliest works, Rising to the Occasion, created to coincide with an official royal visit to Thunder Bay in 1987, Belmore constructed a Victorian dress out of fabric, teacup saucers, chicken wire and sticks. Part of a performance/parade called Twelve Angry Crinolines, the event was staged alongside the ceremonies to welcome the then-Duke and Duchess of York. The dress combined monarchist trinkets (silver spoons, souvenir mugs) with a beaver dam bustle.

Made for $50, the original dress ended up getting tossed out, but when curators asked if the work could be included in an exhibition, Belmore admitted that she’d thrown it away and had to recreate it again, with slightly better materials. The reconstruction took on new life as a sculpture, but the intent to make explicit the complex assemblage that is Indigenous and colonial history remained.

“I’m an artist of ideas,” she explains.

Nothing makes this more evident than her massive 2018 retrospective Facing the Monumental, a collection of three decades of work, performances, sculptures, photographs and installations. I saw the show when it was at the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal. It blew me away, not just the scale and breadth of the idea explored, but the staggering amounts of beauty that emerge from some of the darkest chapters in Canadian history.

She sees her role as one of bearing witness, as is made plain in her artist’s statement about her retrospective: “For decades I have been working as the artist amongst my people, calling to the past, witnessing the present, standing forward, facing the monumental.”

Be it the intimate acts of violation perpetuated against Indigenous bodies or greater historical wrongs, the overarching ideas and issues that have marked Belmore’s work are often rendered in ordinary, even commonplace materials. This approach offers an ease of access that belies the challenging ideas contained within.

In artist (No. 2), a large-scale photograph features Belmore, dressed in brightly coloured safety gear, facing a large expanse of orange tarpaulins that stretch over a construction site in Winnipeg. The orange covering is seemingly endless, rearing up and outwards to the sky. The visual alone is compelling enough, but there is a deeper meaning embedded in the image. The fluorescent X that marks the back of Belmore’s jacket offers a not-so-oblique connection to Canada’s colonial past, where Indigenous people were forced to sign land treaties with an X.

Rebecca Belmore stands with her back turned to the camera. She is wearing bright orange safety gear with a fluorescent yellow 'X' on her back. She stands against a wall of orange tarpaulins.
Rebecca Belmore, artist (No. 2), 2014. Photo by Scott Benesiinaabandan.

Many of Belmore’s works are so beautifully fashioned that you don’t notice initially what they embody until you’re knee-deep in the middle of the experience. Nothing makes this more explicit than Fringe.

The photographic installation was inspired by a story of an Indigenous woman who had gone into hospital for back surgery. To pass the time, she had brought her beading work with her. After waking up from the procedure, she noticed that the surgeon had sewn some of her beads into the sutures along her spine without her permission.

The resulting image, a lone woman lying prone, a long scar following the curve of her back, contains both horror and a strange form of beauty. Belmore conceived of the image as a form of healing and ultimately resilience.

A photograph of a woman with short dark hair with her back facing the camera. She is lying on her side with a white fabric wrapped around her waist. Red weaving and string winds in a diagonal line across her bare back.
Rebecca Belmore, Fringe, 2007. Photo by Henri Robideau.

A similar kind of endurance has marked Belmore’s work from the beginning.

Unless you have a day job teaching or some other means of making a living, to be a working artist in Canada can be a licence for poverty. Belmore has always been on the side of the disenfranchised, whether it’s refugees or the unhoused. “I went for a drive yesterday to Abbotsford, and there’s quite a large tent city,” she tells me. She goes on to speculate how people access services and survive.

This yawning division between the wealthy and the poor is at the centre of many of her works, including Biinjiya’iing Onji (From Inside).

Created for the 2017 documenta exhibition in Athens, Greece, the installation consisted of a marble tent installed atop a hillside in direct line of sight of the Acropolis. The actual structure was large enough to accommodate a few people sitting inside.

A photograph captures an expansive view of Greece with the Acropolis in the background. In the foreground is a small grey dome tent in a clearing near a walkway made of cobblestones. The sky is misty and grey.
Rebecca Belmore, Biinjiya’iing Onji (From Inside), 2017. Installation view from Filopappou Hill, Athens, Greece, documenta 14. Photo by Scott Benesiinaabandan.

In the description of the work, Belmore stated, “The shape of the tent is, for me, reminiscent of the wigwam dwellings that are part of my history as an Indigenous person.” The tent has arguably moved from an object of recreation (camping trips, hiking) to one of basic survival for people around the world.

Working in different media — performance, sculpture, photography — has afforded Belmore a scope and scale to encompass intractable issues, from murdered and missing Indigenous women to starlight tours. It is often the simplest materials and the most direct gestures that sink the deepest.

An Indigenous woman with long dark hair sits with her back to the camera against a black studio background. She is wearing a floor-length shawl of red roses.
Rebecca Belmore, matriarch, from nindinawemaganidog (all of my relations), 2018. Photo by Henri Robideau, commissioned by grunt gallery.

Created as part of the 2016 Nuit Blanche at the Art Gallery of Ontario, Clay on Stone took place over the course of 12 hours, as Belmore worked overnight covering the AGO courtyard in a wash of red clay inscribed with the words “land,” “breath” and “water,” before those too were wiped away into a wider expanse of abstraction.

As Belmore’s work has evolved and developed, she says that involving active collaborators is something she is open to. Sometimes her collaborators are friends and family; her sister often photographs her performances. Other times, they are ordinary people. In 2014, Belmore created trace for the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. She worked with high school students and the general public to produce clay beads that bear the imprint of the human hands that made them.

Belmore assembled the individual beads into the shape of a large blanket. The intent was to make visible the largely obscured history of the land upon which the museum was situated. Both the immediate and the accessible combined with remarkable scale and the immensity of time (some 6,000 years of human activity). The work was an indelible reminder of the long-standing relationship that Indigenous people share with the land itself.

Belmore explained the concept in an interview with Border Crossings magazine: “Trace exists between the individual and the community. What it pulls together is the idea that we are a people — we all belong to a shared community.”

The past and present tangle inextricably together in Belmore’s performances, installations and images. The ultimate effect is resonant, haunting experience: art in its truest form. [Tyee]

Read more: Indigenous, Art

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll