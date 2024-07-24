The Case of Metro Vancouver’s Lost Electric Railway

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Culture
Transportation
Urban Planning

The Case of Metro Vancouver’s Lost Electric Railway

If you know where to look, there’s evidence everywhere of the system that changed the region.

Christopher Cheung 24 Jul 2024The Tyee

Christopher Cheung reports on urban issues for The Tyee. Follow him on X @bychrischeung.

In the foreground, an old red trolley car rests on tracks. In the background, a section of the 1936 Wrigley’s transit map of the Central Park Line that connected Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster.
The SkyTrain follows the historic path of a much older railway. But there’s been a ‘very deliberate “turning our back on” this history,’ says Burnaby heritage planner Lisa Codd. Collage for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.

Lisa Codd is hunting for signs of a skeleton.

Stretching about 23 kilometres and cutting through three modern cities, it was a record-breaking specimen before its death in 1953.

Though development has transformed this once agricultural and industrial part of Burnaby’s south, it’s not long before Codd finds the evidence. Taking the SkyTrain to the Royal Oak Station, she immediately spots a rugged path where a much older rapid transit system once ran: the interurban.

Considering that it’s been seven decades since this electric railway system linked the region, it’s amazing how many remnants are in plain sight.

Cutting through Royal Oak Avenue is a pair of steel tracks. Long strips of old wood are sitting to the side of the interurban’s old path. It’s likely they were part of the train system — just a few steps away, Codd finds a rail spike among the rocks.

“There’s a very deliberate ‘turning our back on’ this history,” says Codd, a heritage planner for the City of Burnaby.

Rail tracks are visibly embedded in a road. The SkyTrain runs adjacent, overhead.
The tracks of the old interurban crossing Royal Oak Avenue. The SkyTrain’s Expo Line follows this historic path. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.
A black and white photo of a trolley zooming down the tracks of the interurban on a snowy day.
The Vancouver-to-New Westminster interurban, known as the Central Park Line, in 1952. Photo courtesy of Heritage Burnaby, Burnaby Village Museum photograph collection.
A map shows the interurban’s Central Park Line running from downtown Vancouver out to New Westminster. For a chunk of time, the line runs parallel to Kingsway.
A 1936 Wrigley’s transit map of the Central Park Line that connected Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster. Image courtesy of Burnaby Village Museum.

It’s a strange thing, because this corridor is extremely well used.

There’s the SkyTrain, developed in time for Expo 86, which runs along the old interurban route. There’s the BC Parkway, a walking and cycling trail, also developed in the ’80s, which runs alongside the SkyTrain’s tracks.

And yet the interurban, which is adjacent to all of this, looks like it has been forgotten.

Parts of the corridor look like they were obviously once home to a train, yet are empty and grown over. And here and there are leftover tracks, stretching across the sidewalks and main roads, ditches and dirt paths.

An empty, gravel-covered grade runs parallel to the SkyTrain.
Here on the north side of the Royal Oak SkyTrain station is one of the many overgrown corridors where the interurban once ran. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.

On this Friday morning, I’m tagging along with Codd, who has her smartphone and a stack of maps in hand to try to document the scattered skeleton of the interurban.

The BC Parkway spans three cities. The City of Burnaby is in the process of enhancing a portion of it from Boundary to Royal Oak, which passes destinations like Central Park, Metrotown and the Bonsor community centres.

The project is called Parkway Alive, and the goodies being considered include a dog park, a performance space, a public market space, garden rooms, illuminated bike paths and recreation like basketball and pickleball courts. The city has already begun some temporary animation of the parkway, having put out picnic and ping-pong tables.

Once Codd collects her evidence, she hopes the parkway project might also be able to pay homage in some way to the electric system that transformed the region.

Riding the electric rails

The first streetcar hit Vancouver in 1890.

Streetcar expert Henry Ewert, the author of four books on the subject, says it took some time for locals to get used to the idea of such technology. The cars drew electricity from trolley poles via overhead wires. At first, people worried about being electrocuted.

But once they embraced the convenience, the interurban lines grew more extensive than the SkyTrains and Canada Lines of today, stretching south to Steveston in Richmond and east into the Fraser Valley with a terminus in Chilliwack.

It was, in fact, the longest network of interurban lines in Canada. Anyone could catch a ride to visit the department stores of downtown Vancouver or the public market in New Westminster.

The interurbans guided the growth of the region, seeding development and settlement along the tracks.

The transportation heritage here goes back even further. The route of the streetcar, adjacent to Kingsway, follows a corridor once travelled by various Salish peoples.

“It just so happened that [Robert] Burnaby’s engineering crew that he was out with just happened to follow the First Nations guides they were with,” the city’s Indigenous relations manager, Fancy C. Poitras, once told the Burnaby Beacon, “and that’s how we ended up with these major roadways being claimed by colonial governments.”

In the 1950s, the BC Electric Railway Co. shut down its lines one by one in favour of buses as part of its “Rails-to-Rubber” program. It was a similar story in cities across North America, accelerated by the rise of the car.

The Vancouver-to-New Westminster line that Codd is tracing in Burnaby, known as the Central Park Line, ran its last service in 1953.

The company was absorbed into BC Hydro, which is why the utility company owns the land today. TransLink is a licence holder to the land.

Take a ride on the Central Park Line with this video from 1950, three years before it closed. Footage via City of Vancouver Archives, AM1487-F06-: 2015-023.2.

Here are some of the traces of the old interurban Codd encountered on her route from Royal Oak Station towards Boundary Road.

A rusty metal rail spike amidst large chunks of gravel.
A rail spike! Spotted near Royal Oak Station. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.
A few suspected railway ties lying next to a dusty path in the old interurban corridor.
Wood that was once part of the tracks, suspects Codd. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.
The ghosts of old rail tracks, partially paved over, are visible crossing a paved street.
Here at the intersection of Jubilee Avenue and Imperial Street, you can see how the interurban would have curved past around triangular buildings that are still around. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.
On the left, an old-school lamppost. On the right, a green park bench in a little parkette.
There are a number of parks sponsored by different parties along the BC Parkway. The lamppost is part of a ‘Garden of the Province’ sponsored by a number of cities, with a showcase of their local flora. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.
A plaque on the ground reads, 'Sears Garden: for the enjoyment of the people of Burnaby on behalf of the employees of Sears Canada Inc.'
There were also corporate sponsors for BC Parkway parks, including this one from Sears — though the Sears Garden is nowhere to be seen, looking more like a gravestone than a plaque. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.
A permanent, concrete ping-pong table with picnic tables in the background, to the right of the elevated SkyTrain tracks.
Burnaby launched its Parkway Alive project with some animation of the stretch of the trail by Metrotown. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.
Four cars are parked to the side of the old interurban tracks, in bumpy, slightly angled grass.
Can you race here like in the LA River? Evidence of the disused right-of-way that was home to the old interurban; it has become a home for cars. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.
A graffitied tunnel runs under and through a mound of grassy dirt. A paved walking path runs through the tunnel.
The Burnaby side of Boundary Road, where the interurban used to cross over the road traffic via a bridge. There is still a remnant of that bridge, which now has a pedestrian underpass. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.
An old black and white photo of the interurban tracks on a bridge over dusty Boundary Road. A train is crossing the bridge; an old car approaches the underside of the bridge.
The trains on the Central Park Line travelled over a bridge spanning Boundary Road. Photo from the 1910s courtesy of City of Vancouver Archives, CVA 677-821.

Once you start looking, thanks to a guide like Codd, you notice how the built landscape in this part of Burnaby still speaks to the presence of an interurban rail line.

You can see the shape of triangular buildings along the route, designed to let the interurban glide by. You can see it in the industrial businesses, closely fronting the former path of the tracks for easy deliveries. “Some of them even had their own spurs,” says Codd.

The interurban’s remnants are more than just an old skeleton — it’s still a strong backbone.

“The exciting thing about the project is that it’s not just ‘Here’s a remnant of something that used to be here,’” says Codd. “To me, the interurban is not dead because the impact it had on the community is still with us.” [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Should BC Hit the Brakes on LNG?

Take this week's poll