Why Big Bird Is a Huge Deal

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
Culture
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Media
  |  
Film

Why Big Bird Is a Huge Deal

With his Street gang the puppet remains a yellow beacon of humanity, as a documentary reminds.

Dorothy Woodend Today | TheTyee.ca

Dorothy Woodend is culture editor at The Tyee. Reach her here.
BigBirdPoliticoDW.jpg
Never mind the politicizing dodos. We need to get to Sesame Street now more than ever. All illustrations by Dorothy Woodend.

The recent mini tempest over Big Bird getting vaccinated against COVID-19 caused a few snickers and eyeball rolls from various cultural camps. But puppets and politics have long shared the stage.

When UBC’s Museum of Anthropology organized an exhibition dedicated to puppets from around the world a few years ago, many on display had overtly political purposes. In Indonesia, puppets were used to protest against Dutch colonizers. In Canada, Indigenous animator Amanda Strong used stop motion puppets to address government land policies and cultural genocide.

A more recent example of political puppeteering is Marilyn Agrelo’s documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, adapted from the book by Michael Douglas.

When Sesame Street aired in 1969, it was pretty radical in its dedication to presenting a culturally and socioeconomically diverse neighbourhood (modelled on Harlem). Even more important was the vibe of the program — non-pandering, a wee bit anarchic, but also inclusive, funny and deeply human.

That sensibility was due to the core group of creatives at its centre. They included puppeteers Jim Henson and Frank Oz and the late-great Caroll Spinney, who was responsible for bringing Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch to life. Composer Joe Raposo coloured the musical mood, while two people at the heart of the show — writer/director Jon Stone and producer Joan Ganz Cooney — set the tone and the pace. And what a blistering pace it was.

As many of the now-adult children of the show’s creative team recall in interviews, the cast, writers, puppeteers and musicians worked around the clock bringing it together. Jim Henson’s son remembers his father working for days straight, without returning home.

Almost from the outset, staid critics accused the show of being too Black, too urban, simply too much for mainstream America to handle. Despite its immediate and overwhelming success, Sesame Street was pulled from public broadcasting stations in Mississippi in 1970 under the premise that it didn’t offer younger audiences anything of value.

In the documentary, archival interviews with these same young Mississippians offer a different response. The kids state unequivocally they want to see the show. An NBC affiliate began broadcasting Sesame Street, shaming its public television competitors into reassessing their position.

If the puppets were committed to an agenda of acceptance, compassion and inclusion, so too were the humans. As Street Gang reveals, many of the long-standing characters on the show, Maria, Luis and Gordon, were performing in unusual roles for BIPOC people on television at the time. They were playing ordinary people — not drug dealers, pimps or criminals.

Matt Robinson, who took on the original role of Gordon, is a case in point. Before his stint on the Street, Robinson had an established career as a writer and actor, hosting his own show on a local Philadelphia station. On Sesame Street, he was a kind and gentle presence.

It’s bittersweet to rewatch clips from older episodes of the show. Many moments from childhood resurface with all of their tender and raggedy feelings. So too do visions of a kinder, funnier and more accepting world than ours today.

851px version of GroverBigBirdErniePeaceSignDW.jpg

What happened to this utopic vision?

For all the work that Sesame Street has done over the past 50 years to promote inclusion, diversity and acceptance, how did things get to the point where even the sweet yellow floofiness of Big Bird is impugned?

Nowadays, everyone is pressured to choose a side. Are you pro-puppet or anti-freedom? Pick a position — Kill Big Bird! Free Big Bird! — and staunchly never budge.

Perhaps it’s time to relearn the fundamental lessons that Sesame Street offers, stuff like kindness, creativity, humour, tolerance. Qualities that make for strong, positive and generous communities.

And then, like the show’s creators, pour all those feelings into art.

851px version of SocialismSesameStreetDW.jpg

In a recent essay for the Guardian, writer Ben Okri issues such a call. “We have to find a new art and a new psychology to penetrate the apathy and the denial that are preventing us making the changes that are inevitable if our world is to survive. We need a new art to waken people both to the enormity of what is looming and the fact that we can still do something about it.”

Yes, and as the artists of Sesame Street taught, we need to do it for the kids. From the very beginning, the show’s intent was to provide educational tools to preschool kids that were fun, accessible and sometimes downright revolutionary.

One of the things that Sesame Street has done best is to address the fears and uncertainties of its young viewers. When Will Lee, the actor who played Mr. Hooper, passed away, an episode featured the cast talking about what it means when someone dies. Similarly, Big Bird lately seeks to help lessen children’s fears and anxiety about vaccinations and risk amidst a pandemic that has claimed millions of lives.

At the same time, Sesame Street continues to tackle race and representation and other thorny social issues, while demonstrating the basics of how to be a good human — seemingly non-controversial concepts like don’t lie, don’t steal, don’t hurt people, be kind to all things big and small.

Okri’s essay argues that humans must progress, and therein lies hope. “The scientists tell us that fundamentally there is enough for everyone. This Earth can sustain us. We can’t just ask the shallow questions anymore. Our whys ought to go to the core of what we are. Then we ought to set about changing us. We ought to remake ourselves…”

In other words, it’s in us to be better, to learn, grow and recite the alphabet with grace and humour. Near as I can tell, that’s what Big Bird has been trying to tell us all along. [Tyee]

Read more: Rights + Justice, Media, Film

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Think Meaningful Climate Action Will Come from COP26?

Take this week's poll