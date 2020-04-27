We value: Our readers.
Culture
  |  
Coronavirus
  |  
Media
  |  
Photo Essays

On Vancouver’s Walls, Signs of the Times

In Gastown and the Downtown Eastside, photographer Joshua Berson collects messages of hope.

Joshua Berson Today | TheTyee.ca

Joshua Berson is a Vancouver-based photographer who partners with a range of clients who share values of social justice, equality and diversity. These include progressive political parties, unions, women’s groups, environmental organizations, and international and community-based non-profits.
COVERposters-gastown-main.jpeg
A mural gives thanks to respiratory workers in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood. Photograph by Joshua Berson.

First, a note from the editors: We are fortunate to publish the pandemic documentation of Joshua Berson. You’ll find his pictures accompanying many of our stories. You may recall, for example, this photo essay of his on a day in the life of a paramedic. Daily, Berson travels the Greater Vancouver region to make new photographs, depositing them in a digital folder that we eagerly crack open to find what powerful images await.

“We will be talking about this moment for years to come and will desperately need solid images to show how we survived COVID-19,” says Berson. “This has been my mantra — to document myriad ways that we are coping, from front-line workers to people on the street. That is my motivation to get out every day and find different perspectives on how are managing.”

One of the ways people are coping and helping others to manage is by painting signs and murals on the walls lining Vancouver’s downtown streets. We gathered some of those photographed by Berson and share them here.

“Vandals are exploiting empty stores by smashing windows and looting — and then beautiful community-supportive signs appear on the plywood covering the store-fronts,” notes Berson.

“People in Vancouver, fearful of the virus spreading in the Downtown Eastside and surroundings, are getting a glimpse into the beauty and the love that exists in this community.”

851px version of be-back-soon.jpeg
‘Be back soon.’ In Gastown. Photograph by Joshua Berson.
851px version of you-rock.jpeg
‘You rock.’ In the Downtown Eastside. Photograph by Joshua Berson.
851px version of pandemic-protectors.jpg
Pandemic protectors. In Gastown. Photograph by Joshua Berson.
851px version of stay-safe.jpeg
‘Stay safe.’ In the Downtown Eastside. Photograph by Joshua Berson.
Gastown-who-thank-cropped.jpg
‘Who would you like to thank?’ In Gastown. Photograph by Joshua Berson.
851px version of posters-natalie-robinson2.jpeg
Natalie Robinson paints a mural on Powell Street in Gastown. Photograph by Joshua Berson.
851px version of we-are-one.jpg
‘We are one.’ In Gastown. Photograph by Joshua Berson.
851px version of grow-up-cropped.jpeg
‘Grow up!’ In the Downtown Eastside. Photograph by Joshua Berson.
851px version of healthcare-heros.jpeg
‘Healthcare heros.’ In the Downtown Eastside. Photograph by Joshua Berson.
851px version of an-offering.jpeg
‘This time is an offering.’ In Gastown. Photograph by Joshua Berson.

