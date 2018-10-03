Bring the bottles of wine from the cellar, reds and whites forgotten under dust. Bring the glasses, too, rubbed clean with linen. Bring love. Bring the olives, slick with salt and oil, the taste of hot days far away. Bring the artichokes, asparagus, avocadoes, everything from the beginning and bring the creamy brie, the creamy blue, the creamy skinned camembert knowing it will stick on my face. Bring the beginnings of conversations, bring the cloth we’ve carried since the first day of marriage, the gift meant to be spread on grass, sand, unfurled like a flag. Bring it because we haven’t used it in years, bring the wrinkled fiber and the faded roses and the fraying edges. Bring these small things, and bring the intent to lie on this green hill and tell me, again, with water and wine that you will bring bread, too — and yams, and zucchini. And if you can’t bring food, bring love. In the days before Thanksgiving, The Tyee is running pieces about food and life excerpted from Sustenance, edited by Rachel Rose, Anvil Press, 2017. "Picnic" first appeared in Still Hungry, by Alisa Gordaneer, Signature Editions, 2015. Read more: Health, Food