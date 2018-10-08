I Want to Serve Food to Strangers

Age gives us odd perspectives. Suddenly, I am obsessed again. This time with food. I want to make a meal out of the planet. I want to feed you. I want to feed my friends grapes and marinated chicken livers lightly sautéed in butter — all on dishes of hammered gold. For you, I will raise the young calf in a green field, let it drink the milk of its mother, eat the best grains. I will stroke its shoulders, and treat it kindly until the day I kill it. Then I will clean the flesh and cook it on a spit over maple wood. This tender, sad calf stuffed with a giant pumpkin, the pumpkin stuffed with seven peacocks, an orange sauce, and a dusting of walnuts. Each peacock stuffed with red bell peppers stuffed with a tangerine-coloured tomato stuffed with a green and very ripe kiwi fruit stuffed with a small okra pod filled with chocolate and the tiny heart of a bird that knew the meaning of song in the morning. I want to eat everything. My hunger has grown immense, and most of all, I want to serve everything to strangers. A few potatoes, the yellow kind, Yukon Golds, organic, washed fresh from the earth, sliced but not peeled, dribbled with newly churned butter, basil, oregano, garlic, and some salt; then baked in the wood stove. I will make a sauce like a river on that stove, a red sauce, a white sauce, a green sauce, a blue sauce, yes, even a golden sauce: sometimes with honey, sometimes with almonds, sometimes with curry. It will flow onto the floor and out the door and down the field, breaking into many rivers, each a different sauce until they flow together into the great cauldron of the ocean having fed every living plant and animal on the way. There will also be a salad of sharp and leaf-serrated endives. I will garnish it with the flowers I have loved. Nasturtium, rose, begonia, violet, fava bean, borage, day lily... and on and on and on and on.... A little olive oil, a squeeze of lemon, a touch of balsamic vinegar. Strong cheese and nuts, of course. Baked, earthy peasant bread that smells like the good field ablaze in the bright spring, the field where they buried my great-grandfather and the rest of the clan in the sun-scorched south of Italy. Let’s forget the world, and worship it too. Let’s cook up a new world, so we can all get fat. I will grow seven varieties of tomatoes and nine kinds of garlic just for this meal. I will candy quinces and plums. I will sugar flowers in the spring. I will make jellies from clean fruit. I will grow chickens and kill them. I will flee to Costa Rica for coffee beans. I will chop wood all winter for the fire. I will make rose scented candles; then ignite them for mood and shadow, and play the Brandenburg Concertos discreetly on the stereo. I will nurture the greens and the fruits and the plump vegetables with my stupid and often over-dramatic tears like the rest of the mad spaders who sow the seeds we eat. The time has come when I must repay the many decadent luxuries I have dined on for free. And I want to serve everything to everyone now. This meal will be made for my children, each animal, strangers with strange hair and odd languages, my family — aunts and uncles included, the geriatric cat, all my lovers, the lost bandits, even the murderers, sexists of each sex, old friends who grew tired; cheesy politicians and ancient, bent-fingered crones; sure, real estate salesmen too, a wise farmer going hopeless broke, hungry children, and birds thrown too young from nests. Sit down, sit down at the great table of our lives. I will feed you all. envoi THE HUNGER I have decided to die unrepentant. I will eat meat until it eats me. I will eat it with carnal sauces. I’ll eat it bloody-blue-rare or overcooked with carcinogens. I want plates full of kidneys in butter, and lambs on spits. Silkies in lemon sauce. Chocolate-coated hearts. Birds with enough courage to fly out of honeyed pies, and steaks to sear on my barbecue until charred on the outside, the torn flesh bleeding inside. Give me pink hamburger and raw eggs. When the bright, livid dawn comes I will crow like a demented rooster and smile like a cat with a feather hanging from its bloody jaws. Chicken livers and onions. Broiled spareribs. Wild turkeys. Alligators. Ostriches. Elephants. I’ll eat them all. And then I’ll eat some more. My appetite for the world is larger than the world Afterwards, I’ll eat the furniture and the leaves on the trees just for dessert. And then I’ll eat myself until nothing remains but this appetite for existence. This concludes The Tyee’s series of writing about food and life excerpted from Sustenance, edited by Rachel Rose, Anvil Press, 2017. Proceeds from sales of the book help support refugee families in B.C. This memoir appeared in the book under the title “The Farming Way of Life.” Find the rest of the series here. Read more: Food