I Want to Serve Food to Strangers

Age gives us odd perspectives.

Suddenly, I am obsessed again.



This time with food.

I want to make a meal out of the planet.



I want to feed you.



I want to feed my friends

grapes and marinated chicken livers

lightly sautéed in butter —

all on dishes of hammered gold.



For you, I will raise

the young calf in a green field,

let it drink the milk of its mother,

eat the best grains.

I will stroke its shoulders,

and treat it kindly

until the day I kill it.



Then I will clean the flesh and cook it

on a spit over maple wood.

This tender, sad calf

stuffed with

a giant pumpkin,

the pumpkin

stuffed with

seven peacocks, an orange sauce,

and a dusting of walnuts.

Each peacock

stuffed with

red bell peppers

stuffed with

a tangerine-coloured tomato

stuffed with

a green and very ripe kiwi fruit

stuffed with

a small okra pod filled with

chocolate and the tiny heart

of a bird that knew

the meaning of song in the morning.



I want to eat everything.

My hunger has grown immense,

and most of all, I want to

serve everything to strangers.



A few potatoes, the yellow kind,

Yukon Golds, organic, washed fresh

from the earth, sliced but not peeled,

dribbled with newly churned butter,

basil, oregano, garlic, and some salt;

then baked in the wood stove.



I will make a sauce

like a river on that stove,

a red sauce,

a white sauce,

a green sauce,

a blue sauce,

yes, even a golden sauce:

sometimes with honey,

sometimes with almonds,

sometimes with curry.



It will flow onto the floor

and out the door and down the field,

breaking into many rivers,

each a different sauce

until they flow together

into the great cauldron of the ocean

having fed every living

plant and animal on the way.



There will also be a salad

of sharp and leaf-serrated endives.

I will garnish it with

the flowers I have loved.

Nasturtium, rose, begonia, violet,

fava bean, borage, day lily...

and on and on and on and on....



A little olive oil,

a squeeze of lemon,



a touch of balsamic vinegar.



Strong cheese and nuts, of course.

Baked, earthy peasant bread

that smells like the good field

ablaze in the bright spring,

the field where they buried

my great-grandfather

and the rest of the clan

in the sun-scorched south of Italy.



Let’s forget the world,

and worship it too.

Let’s cook up a new world,

so we can all get fat.



I will grow seven varieties of tomatoes

and nine kinds of garlic

just for this meal.



I will candy quinces and plums.

I will sugar flowers in the spring.

I will make jellies from clean fruit.

I will grow chickens and kill them.

I will flee to Costa Rica for coffee beans.

I will chop wood all winter for the fire.

I will make rose scented candles;

then ignite them for mood and shadow,

and play the Brandenburg Concertos

discreetly on the stereo.

I will nurture the greens and the fruits

and the plump vegetables with my stupid

and often over-dramatic tears

like the rest of the mad spaders

who sow the seeds we eat.



The time has come

when I must repay

the many decadent luxuries

I have dined on for free.

And I want to serve

everything to everyone now.



This meal will be made for

my children, each animal,

strangers with strange hair

and odd languages, my family —

aunts and uncles included,

the geriatric cat, all my lovers,

the lost bandits, even the murderers,

sexists of each sex, old friends

who grew tired; cheesy politicians

and ancient, bent-fingered crones;

sure, real estate salesmen too,

a wise farmer going hopeless broke,

hungry children, and birds

thrown too young from nests.



Sit down, sit down

at the great table of our lives.



I will feed you all.



envoi

THE HUNGER

I have decided to die unrepentant.

I will eat meat until it eats me. I will eat it with carnal sauces.

I’ll eat it bloody-blue-rare or overcooked with carcinogens.

I want plates full of kidneys in butter, and lambs on spits.

Silkies in lemon sauce.

Chocolate-coated hearts.

Birds with enough courage to fly out of honeyed pies,

and steaks to sear on my barbecue until charred

on the outside, the torn flesh bleeding inside.

Give me pink hamburger and raw eggs.



When the bright, livid dawn comes

I will crow like a demented rooster

and smile like a cat with a feather

hanging from its bloody jaws.

Chicken livers and onions.

Broiled spareribs.

Wild turkeys.

Alligators. Ostriches. Elephants.

I’ll eat them all. And then I’ll eat some more.

My appetite for the world is larger than the world



Afterwards, I’ll eat the furniture

and the leaves on the trees just for dessert.



And then I’ll eat myself

until nothing remains but this appetite for existence.



This concludes The Tyee’s series of writing about food and life excerpted from Sustenance, edited by Rachel Rose, Anvil Press, 2017. Proceeds from sales of the book help support refugee families in B.C. This memoir appeared in the book under the title “The Farming Way of Life.” Find the rest of the series here.