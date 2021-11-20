‘We Want Her Out of Jail Today.’ RCMP Slammed for Arresting Journalists

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
Analysis
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Media

‘We Want Her Out of Jail Today.’ RCMP Slammed for Arresting Journalists

Three members of the news media are among the dozens arrested on Wet’suwet’en territory. Two journalists remain in custody.

Amanda Follett Hosgood Yesterday | TheTyee.ca

Amanda Follett Hosgood is The Tyee’s northern B.C. reporter. She lives in Wet’suwet’en territory. Find her on Twitter @amandajfollett.
Amber Bracken
Photojournalist Amber Bracken documenting the police raid at the Unist’ot’en Healing Centre on Feb. 10, 2020. Bracken and documentary filmmaker Michael Toledano were arrested at another camp kilometres from the healing centre on Friday. Photo by Amanda Follett Hosgood.

As I write this, two colleagues are sitting in a jail cell in Prince George, B.C. They were arrested Friday as journalists doing their jobs.

I met award-winning photojournalist Amber Bracken nearly two years ago at the Unist’ot’en Healing Centre, where we were covering the last police action on Wet’suwet’en territory.

I learned a lot from her. Things like, carry the essentials at all times — you never know when a raid might happen. Write your lawyer’s name on your arm. And don’t argue with police. Stay out of their way and keep shooting.

Just tell the story.

Bracken won an award for her coverage and professionalism at Unist’ot’en. She is incredibly grounded, even when working under pressure. She is deeply committed to telling stories.

Michael Toledano is a documentary filmmaker who has dedicated years to capturing footage of the pipeline standoff that has unfolded on Wet’suwet’en territory for more than a decade. We met for the first time when I travelled to a camp on Gidimt’en Clan territory along the Morice West Forest Service Road for this story in December 2019. Days later, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs closed the road, leading to the February 2020 police action.

Toledano was also at Unist’ot’en that year, along with journalist and documentary filmmaker Melissa Cox. All three were arrested this week. Toledano and Bracken remain in police custody.

Cox was arrested Thursday and released the same day. In a video of the arrest, she can be heard repeatedly telling police “I’m media” as she’s taken into custody. She told me after her release that she felt police targeted her because she was holding a video camera.

Including Cox, 15 people were arrested that day. Eight were released with conditions the following day. Five remain in custody awaiting a bail hearing in Prince George on Monday.

RCMP framed Thursday’s arrests as a rescue mission, as they worked to open to road and bring supplies into Coastal GasLink work camps that had been cut off after Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs closed the Morice road a week ago. By Thursday evening, the road was open and supplies were flowing, according to RCMP and Coastal GasLink.

The following day, Toledano and Bracken were among those inside a small cabin that was blocking access to a site where Coastal GasLink plans to drill under Morice River, known to the Wet’suwet’en as Wedzin Kwa.

They weren’t there to block access. They were there to tell the stories of those who were.

A series of dramatic posts to the Gidimt’en Twitter account that day describes RCMP breaking down the doors of the cabin using an axe and police dogs.

Then, at 12:40 p.m., the communications stopped.

I wasn’t there when RCMP broke through that door. I don’t know what happened next. As of yet, no footage has surfaced. But I have a pretty good idea.

Amber Bracken likely was trying to stay out of the way. She likely just kept shooting.

But all we have is the RCMP account of what took place.

“The individuals failed to comply and officers broke through the doors, entered the structures and arrests were made without incident,” the statement says. “Police can confirm that among those inside the structures were two individuals who later identified themselves as independent journalists.”

RCMP say 11 people were arrested at the cabin Friday, in addition to four more at the site of Thursday’s arrests. They all await Monday’s bail hearing in Prince George.

Arrests condemned

The Canadian Association of Journalists has demanded Bracken and Toledano’s immediate release. The Coalition for Women in Journalism says it condemns Bracken’s arrest.

The Narwhal, the publication Bracken was on assignment for at the time of her arrest, was among a coalition of journalism organizations that won a challenge to RCMP overreach at old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island this summer.

Narwhal co-founder Carol Linnitt says there has been a wave of support from lawyers and other media outlets who are working to get Bracken and Toledano released. “We want her out of jail today,” she says.

Linnitt says Bracken was issued a letter of assignment from the Narwhal. Her gear was also plastered in “press” identification, clearly identifying her as a journalist.

“The Narwhal also reached out to multiple spokespeople and liaison officers with the RCMP to let them know and confirm that Amber is on the ground in the injunction zone reporting on assignment for The Narwhal,” she says.

RCMP said Bracken didn’t identify herself as a journalist. Linnitt doesn’t believe that. “It stretches the limits of the imagination how they could come to that conclusion,” she says.

“It’s very frustrating as an editor because you want to do everything that you can to protect any journalist, staff or freelancer, that you’re sending into a potentially dangerous reporting environment. At the Narwhal, we did everything we possibly could to ensure Amber’s safety and that’s part of the reason it’s so incredibly frustrating to not only see her arrested but detained and jailed,” she says.

At this point, no one knows the whereabouts of Bracken and Toledano’s equipment or footage gathered leading up to and during their arrests.

RCMP news releases say that “all enforcement actions were documented, including the use of video and body worn cameras.”

That documentation is not a substitute for solid, on-the-ground journalism.

On Thursday, I went behind the RCMP checkpoint on the Morice to report on police action that began that morning, the day before Bracken and Toledano were arrested. After travelling the hour and a half from my home in Smithers, I almost didn’t have that chance.

The first RCMP officer I spoke to told me I wouldn’t be allowed past the checkpoint, to where the arrests were taking place. After not-so-patiently explaining to the officer that as a journalist I had a right to tell the story that was unfolding beyond the police vehicles blocking my path, I was allowed past with a police escort. By the time I arrived, the arrests were over and RCMP were processing people.

I got photos. I got a story. But it was a limited version that police wanted to share.

When ‘embedded’ with protesters

Press freedom isn’t just a lofty ideal — it’s enshrined in Canadian law, meant to ensure journalists are allowed to do their jobs, even as heavily-armed police officers descend on an evidently peaceful Indigenous protest.

The RCMP’s legal argument for detaining Bracken and Toledano has been that they were “embedded” in the Wet’suwet’en protests.

Embedding oneself is essential to good storytelling. Canadian courts have defended journalists’ right to embed themselves in the interest of telling stories.

In fact, they have gone so far as to describe it as the path to reconciliation.

In 2019, the Newfoundland Court of Appeal dropped contempt charges against APTN journalist Justin Brake who had been covering the Muskrat Falls protest, an Indigenous protest against a hydropower project.

In the decision, Judge J.A. Green acknowledged that applying the injunction order too broadly “unnecessarily risks impeding the media function for no good reason with the result that the public would be deprived of access to information of public interest.”

That risk was greater when it came to Indigenous protests, Green added.

“The evidence from APTN, which I accept, is that Aboriginal communities have been historically underrepresented in the Canadian media. That makes freedom of the press to cover stories involving indigenous land issues even more vital,” he said.

“To achieve the goal of reconciliation, better understanding of Aboriginal peoples and Aboriginal issues is needed. This places a heightened importance on ensuring that independently reported information about Aboriginal issues, including Aboriginal protests, is available to the extent possible.”

More recently, courts here in B.C. acknowledged the importance of press freedoms when Justice Douglas Thompson admonished police in a recent decision that temporarily removed an injunction against old-growth logging protesters at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island.

In the BC Supreme Court decision, which was issued in September, Thompson noted that the “media’s right of access continues to be improperly constrained.”

In other words: Good journalism can mean embedding yourself.

When a journalist gains access, they gain access for everyone. We are the eyes and ears of the public. News releases from RCMP, government and industry rarely tell the whole story. If you’re not on the ground, you’re not getting the complete story.

That’s why we need more journalists like Amber Bracken, Michael Toledano and Melissa Cox. Journalists willing to take the time, to understand the story and to be there when the arrests happen. No journalist should be detained for any length of time for doing their job.

Press freedom isn’t for journalists. It’s for everyone. [Tyee]

Read more: Rights + Justice, Media

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Think Meaningful Climate Action Will Come from COP26?

Take this week's poll