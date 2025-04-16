Are You the Next ‘Upstart’ Resident Writer?

Help Us Go Hard This Election Season

The 2025 Canadian federal election campaign is heating up. With our behemoth neighbour down South sabre-rattling about annexation and trade wars, a brand new Prime Minister Carney suddenly taking over from Trudeau, this race looks nothing like what Canadians expected just a few months ago.

To keep up with the pace, we need your help. The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-funded publication. We’re able to do more because our readers contribute to our editorial budget. To stay on top of the rapidly changing election cycle, we’re aiming for 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18. Will you help us continue this important work?

Political Paper Dolls Are Back, Baby!

Long-time Tyee readers may remember when the political nerds in our newsroom created a lighthearted way to have some fun with our political leaders. We figured, politicians play with us all the time, so why not play back? Political campaigns are full of spectacle, and sometimes we all need a break from the seriousness. This is your chance to join in on the fun while supporting hard-hitting, independent journalism. Your contribution will help fund our election coverage and the ongoing work of our newsroom.

From now until April 18, when you contribute $25/month or $240/year, we’ll send you a set of these political leader paper dolls.

Help us reach our goal of 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18 to keep The Tyee going strong through the election and beyond.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Help Us Go Hard This Election Season

The 2025 Canadian federal election campaign is heating up. With our behemoth neighbour down South sabre-rattling about annexation and trade wars, a brand new Prime Minister Carney suddenly taking over from Trudeau, this race looks nothing like what Canadians expected just a few months ago.

To keep up with the pace, we need your help. The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-funded publication. We’re able to do more because our readers contribute to our editorial budget. To stay on top of the rapidly changing election cycle, we’re aiming for 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18. Will you help us continue this important work?

Political Paper Dolls Are Back, Baby!

Long-time Tyee readers may remember when the political nerds in our newsroom created a lighthearted way to have some fun with our political leaders. We figured, politicians play with us all the time, so why not play back? Political campaigns are full of spectacle, and sometimes we all need a break from the seriousness. This is your chance to join in on the fun while supporting hard-hitting, independent journalism. Your contribution will help fund our election coverage and the ongoing work of our newsroom.

From now until April 18, when you contribute $25/month or $240/year, we’ll send you a set of these political leader paper dolls.

Help us reach our goal of 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18 to keep The Tyee going strong through the election and beyond.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Tyee News

Are You the Next ‘Upstart’ Resident Writer?

Apply now to win support for that amazing non-fiction piece you’re primed to write.

Tomie Yang TodayThe Tyee

Tomie Yang holds a BA (Hons) in English literature from UBC and is the program co-ordinator for Upstart & Crow Society, the literary non-profit on Granville Island.

A colourful digital collage-style illustration depicts a tree with a pencil-shaped trunk pointing downwards into the ground. Its leafy branches extend into the sky where birds are flying.
The Tyee is partnering with Upstart & Crow to offer a $4,000 stipend and more. Image via Shutterstock.

Sometimes getting an ambitious work of writing done requires a cozy nook and some extra coffee money. We can do you one better. How about studio space overlooking walls of books at Upstart & Crow on Vancouver’s Granville Island, $4,000 and knowing your finished piece can be published on The Tyee?

That’s what’s on offer to the winner of the 2025 Upstart Writers’ Residency in partnership with The Tyee.

The residency, which is made possible thanks to funding from the City of Vancouver, is open to emerging or established writers who need space, time and resources to produce a non-fiction project. Perhaps you have an idea you want to start and finish. Or maybe you’ve begun writing and need to push through. You’ll have what you need to succeed, including editing notes, if you’d like, from Tyee editor David Beers.

The recipient must be based in or have ties to British Columbia. Applications opened on April 4 and close on Friday, May 16.

Are you a good candidate? Yes, if you will craft a non-fiction work that pushes boundaries in form or content. One that sparks conversation or action that should be happening right now, in a world of cascading systems failures — but bright possibilities. The judges will value the originality and energy of the story or idea itself, as well as the writer’s demonstrated ability to carry it through.

Those judges are:

Michelle Cyca, a journalist, essayist and literary critic. She is a senior editor with the Narwhal and a contributing writer to the Walrus. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief and co-publisher of SAD Mag. She is a member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation in Treaty 6, Saskatchewan.

Jorge Amigo, head of cultural programming for the Vancouver Public Library. He has served on the boards of the PuSh Festival and the Indian Summer Festival, as a programming advisor for the Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre and sits on the City of Vancouver’s Arts & Culture Advisory Committee. Amigo is also proud to be part of the Upstart & Crow board of directors. He grew up in Mexico City and has lived in Canada since 2007.

Emi Sasagawa, a settler, immigrant and queer woman of colour, living and writing on the traditional, ancestral and stolen territories of the x"mak"aýem, Skwxwú7mesh and Selilwitulh Nations. Her debut novel, Atomweight, was published in 2023 by Tidewater Press.

David Beers, a settler living in Vancouver since 1991, is the founding editor of The Tyee and serves as editor-in-chief.

The recipient of the 2025 Upstart Writers’ Residency will have an opportunity to submit their completed piece for publication on The Tyee.

This residency is one amongst many Upstart & Crow is launching in 2025. Others include a forthcoming Climate Writer’s Residency, Parent Writer in Residence, BIPOC Writer’s Residency and six poetry micro-grants. All of this programming (including workshops, talks, and other events) aligns with Upstart & Crow’s five core pillars — Climate, Translation, Poetry, Community & Skills and Civic Dialogue.

Have questions? Get in touch with Upstart & Crow via hello[at]upstartandcrow.com, 604-558-1124, or visit the Vancouver store at 1387 Railspur Alley on Granville Island.

Don’t delay. Send your application today! [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Has Your Social Media Use Changed?

Take this week's poll