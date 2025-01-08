Meet Isaac Phan Nay, Our New Labour Reporter

From ferry delays due to staff shortages, to the ongoing criminalization of sex work, to Canada’s troubled temporary foreign worker system — it’s clear there is no shortage of labour stories for journalists in Canada to report.

As media outlets across the country cut back their newsrooms, it’s also a beat that’s often underreported. And one that deserves critical attention now more than ever.

Which is why we’re enthusiastic to welcome Isaac Phan Nay, The Tyee’s new labour and work life reporter, to our team.

Phan Nay brings with him a plethora of sharp journalism experience to tackle the hefty and far-reaching beat — more experience than many early-career journalists can say.

Originally from a suburb near Toronto, Phan Nay moved to Ottawa to pursue a journalism degree at Carleton University. He got involved with the student newspaper, the Charlatan, publishing award-winning student journalism from the get-go of his career.

Graduating in 2023 and wasting no time, Phan Nay moved to Vancouver a few weeks later to be near the mountains and ocean.

Throughout his short time in Vancouver, he’s landed numerous gigs. He was a radio host for CityNews1130, a reporter with Canada’s National Observer — where he would publish a long-form podcast series on Ontario’s controversial mining plans in the north’s Ring of Fire — and finally, was a reporter and editor at CBC News Vancouver. He’s also written for outlets like the Narwhal and IndigiNews.

Phan Nay also has a stellar eye for visually capturing the news, publishing photojournalism in the National Observer and the Breach, among others.

Senior editor Paul Willcocks said Phan Nay is a great reporter to take on a critical reporting beat.

“Work life affects people in so many ways, from income to mental health to family relations,” he said. Phan Nay’s reporting will be especially important as job quality is declining, with work becoming more precarious and lower paid, and benefits and pensions being cut, added Willcocks.

“Isaac brings the skills and experience to do reporting on the beat that will make a real difference.”

We couldn’t be more excited to see how Phan Nay will go about tackling these stories, so we sat down with him during his first week with us to ask him a few questions.

The Tyee: How did you get into journalism, and what’s your favourite part of the gig?

Isaac Phan Nay: I applied to a journalism program on a whim — I thought it might be a good way to practise writing. So, I started writing for my student newspaper, the Charlatan. After a couple pieces, I realized I was having fun. I haven't stopped since.

I love reporting; meeting new people, asking tough questions, sorting through 1,000-page documents to find the 10 words that make a story. There are hard days, but it’s rewarding. Journalism is fun.

After working with a large newsroom like CBC, why The Tyee? What lessons are you bringing with you?

I really loved working at CBC News. I honed lots of audio and video skills. I worked with some stellar editors who helped me write sharp, tight news stories. I’ll always carry what they taught me — some of their voices will never leave the back of my head.

The Tyee does journalism a little differently. I admire the long-form reporting its reporters produce, and I’m in awe of The Tyee’s reach and engagement. It’s a unique project, and I want to be a part of it and learn as much as I can.

What are you most interested in covering for the labour beat?

We spend many of our waking hours working. We move for work. We spend hours on trains, buses and in cars heading to work. Whether or not we’re unionized, our labour conditions dictate how we live our lives. I’m excited to dig into the stories that offer insight into our universal experiences as workers.

What do you do to kick back outside the deadline-filled schedule of being a journalist?

I like trail running. I try to get into the mountains twice a week. I cycle, swim, kayak and climb. I also love cooking — it’s a great outlet for stress.

How do you feel about New Year’s resolutions? Got any, or any hot takes to share?

Sometimes I set resolutions, sometimes I don’t. I like to set goals for myself year-round, and I think New Years is a good time to review them. This year, I want to file at least five Access to Information requests each month.

For The Tyee’s 20th anniversary last year, we held a debate: journalism — dead or alive? What’s your answer?

I watched that debate. I’m not happy how it ended. Maybe the industry as we know it isn’t doing so well, but people will always want to know what’s happening.

As journalists, we have to change how we do our jobs to better meet our neighbour’s needs. Journalism is alive and kicking — but it’s changing, too.