Meet Isaac Phan Nay, Our New Labour Reporter

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Do you want your news source controlled by billionaires?

Didn't think so. We don't either.

We don’t work for a billionaire owner here at The Tyee. We work for you.

And we’re not at the mercy of hedge funds or corporations whose focus is on the next quarterly profit report.

We’re a nonprofit newsroom that is supported by our readers. We rely on your financial support for our journalism and recognize the importance of earning your trust.

Our mission is to publish original, in-depth journalism that adds to your understanding of your community, and we’re supported in that mission by our volunteer board of directors and around 10,000 paying supporters who we call Tyee Builders.

We don’t endorse politicians and we never will. It doesn’t fit with our mission and we’re not here to transmit the political wishes of a powerful owner.

Together with our readers, we’ve expanded our team of journalists, expanded our reach, and are showing a path forward for reader-funded journalism in Canada.

The billionaires have their media empires.

Please help us prove a different media model can succeed.

Help The Tyee grow and thrive as a news outlet that works for you by becoming a supporter today.

— Paul Willcocks, senior editor

Join Tyee Builders
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Tyee News
Labour + Industry
Media

Meet Isaac Phan Nay, Our New Labour Reporter

The beat is as critical as ever. Join us in welcoming the newest member of our team to cover it.

Sarah Krichel TodayThe Tyee

Sarah Krichel is The Tyee’s social media manager.

A young man with medium-coloured skin, dark hair and a mushroom cut leans on a stone wall. He is standing on a city street and wearing a blue denim button-up top and an open brown jacket.
‘I’m excited to dig into the stories that offer insight into our universal experiences as workers,’ says new Tyee labour reporter Isaac Phan Nay. Photo by Christopher Cheung for The Tyee.

From ferry delays due to staff shortages, to the ongoing criminalization of sex work, to Canada’s troubled temporary foreign worker system — it’s clear there is no shortage of labour stories for journalists in Canada to report.

As media outlets across the country cut back their newsrooms, it’s also a beat that’s often underreported. And one that deserves critical attention now more than ever.

Which is why we’re enthusiastic to welcome Isaac Phan Nay, The Tyee’s new labour and work life reporter, to our team.

Phan Nay brings with him a plethora of sharp journalism experience to tackle the hefty and far-reaching beat — more experience than many early-career journalists can say.

Originally from a suburb near Toronto, Phan Nay moved to Ottawa to pursue a journalism degree at Carleton University. He got involved with the student newspaper, the Charlatan, publishing award-winning student journalism from the get-go of his career.

Graduating in 2023 and wasting no time, Phan Nay moved to Vancouver a few weeks later to be near the mountains and ocean.

Throughout his short time in Vancouver, he’s landed numerous gigs. He was a radio host for CityNews1130, a reporter with Canada’s National Observer — where he would publish a long-form podcast series on Ontario’s controversial mining plans in the north’s Ring of Fire — and finally, was a reporter and editor at CBC News Vancouver. He’s also written for outlets like the Narwhal and IndigiNews.

Phan Nay also has a stellar eye for visually capturing the news, publishing photojournalism in the National Observer and the Breach, among others.

Senior editor Paul Willcocks said Phan Nay is a great reporter to take on a critical reporting beat.

“Work life affects people in so many ways, from income to mental health to family relations,” he said. Phan Nay’s reporting will be especially important as job quality is declining, with work becoming more precarious and lower paid, and benefits and pensions being cut, added Willcocks.

“Isaac brings the skills and experience to do reporting on the beat that will make a real difference.”

We couldn’t be more excited to see how Phan Nay will go about tackling these stories, so we sat down with him during his first week with us to ask him a few questions.

The Tyee: How did you get into journalism, and what’s your favourite part of the gig?

Isaac Phan Nay: I applied to a journalism program on a whim — I thought it might be a good way to practise writing. So, I started writing for my student newspaper, the Charlatan. After a couple pieces, I realized I was having fun. I haven't stopped since.

I love reporting; meeting new people, asking tough questions, sorting through 1,000-page documents to find the 10 words that make a story. There are hard days, but it’s rewarding. Journalism is fun.

After working with a large newsroom like CBC, why The Tyee? What lessons are you bringing with you?

I really loved working at CBC News. I honed lots of audio and video skills. I worked with some stellar editors who helped me write sharp, tight news stories. I’ll always carry what they taught me — some of their voices will never leave the back of my head.

The Tyee does journalism a little differently. I admire the long-form reporting its reporters produce, and I’m in awe of The Tyee’s reach and engagement. It’s a unique project, and I want to be a part of it and learn as much as I can.

What are you most interested in covering for the labour beat?

We spend many of our waking hours working. We move for work. We spend hours on trains, buses and in cars heading to work. Whether or not we’re unionized, our labour conditions dictate how we live our lives. I’m excited to dig into the stories that offer insight into our universal experiences as workers.

What do you do to kick back outside the deadline-filled schedule of being a journalist?

I like trail running. I try to get into the mountains twice a week. I cycle, swim, kayak and climb. I also love cooking — it’s a great outlet for stress.

How do you feel about New Year’s resolutions? Got any, or any hot takes to share?

Sometimes I set resolutions, sometimes I don’t. I like to set goals for myself year-round, and I think New Years is a good time to review them. This year, I want to file at least five Access to Information requests each month.

For The Tyee’s 20th anniversary last year, we held a debate: journalism — dead or alive? What’s your answer?

I watched that debate. I’m not happy how it ended. Maybe the industry as we know it isn’t doing so well, but people will always want to know what’s happening.

As journalists, we have to change how we do our jobs to better meet our neighbour’s needs. Journalism is alive and kicking — but it’s changing, too. [Tyee]

Read more: Labour + Industry, Media

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Culture Coverage Do You Want to See in the Weekender?

Take this week's poll