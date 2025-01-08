The Union Scores a Big Win in Starbucks Battle

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Do you want your news source controlled by billionaires?

Didn't think so. We don't either.

We don’t work for a billionaire owner here at The Tyee. We work for you.

And we’re not at the mercy of hedge funds or corporations whose focus is on the next quarterly profit report.

We’re a nonprofit newsroom that is supported by our readers. We rely on your financial support for our journalism and recognize the importance of earning your trust.

Our mission is to publish original, in-depth journalism that adds to your understanding of your community, and we’re supported in that mission by our volunteer board of directors and around 10,000 paying supporters who we call Tyee Builders.

We don’t endorse politicians and we never will. It doesn’t fit with our mission and we’re not here to transmit the political wishes of a powerful owner.

Together with our readers, we’ve expanded our team of journalists, expanded our reach, and are showing a path forward for reader-funded journalism in Canada.

The billionaires have their media empires.

Please help us prove a different media model can succeed.

Help The Tyee grow and thrive as a news outlet that works for you by becoming a supporter today.

— Paul Willcocks, senior editor

Join Tyee Builders
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Rights + Justice
Labour + Industry

The Union Scores a Big Win in Starbucks Battle

The labour board rules workers in different locations can bargain toward one contract covering them all.

Isaac Phan Nay 8 Jan 2025The Tyee

Isaac Phan Nay is The Tyee’s labour and work life reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

The front of a Starbucks outlet, with the words 'Starbucks Coffee' and the familiar logo. Fall leaves are in the foreground over the logo.
The United Steelworkers organized this now-closed Starbucks outlet. The battle between union and corporation continues. Photo for The Tyee by Zak Vescera.

The union organizing some B.C. Starbucks coffee shops scored a big win at the BC Labour Relations Board, which ruled Thursday that workers at multiple locations could be in one bargaining unit.

After the Powell River Starbucks unionized last year, United Steelworkers Local 2009 folded the workers into the bargaining unit negotiating the first collective agreement for two Metro Vancouver locations.

But Starbucks argued that expanding that bargaining unit to include Powell River would make negotiations more complicated and increase the likelihood of work stoppages and other labour disputes.

In its decision, the board rejected Starbucks’ attempt to block the expansion, allowing approximately 75 workers at the three locations to try to negotiate a single collective agreement.

The decision is the latest in a series of legal challenges that have marked USW Local 2009’s drive to organize baristas across the province and underscores the provincial labour tribunal’s preference for larger collective bargaining units under a single employer.

In court documents, the board said its decision hinges on the fundamental principle that one large bargaining unit is more stable than multiple small ones.

“It’s a good decision. It’s the right decision,” said Scott Lunny, director of USW’s Western Canada district. “I'm hopeful that they're not going to see any further legal wrangling around this, and that we can just get on with it and continue to try to bargain.”

Mary Franssen, a spokesperson for Starbucks Canada, said in an email the company has bargained with the unit in good faith and will continue to work with USW in the best interest of employees.

Staff of the North American coffee giant have unionized at hundreds of Starbucks locations across the United States.

But north of the border, the drive to organize Canadian Starbucks workers has moved much slower.

According to Franssen, Starbucks has more than 900 stores in Canada, 13 of which are represented by United Steelworkers, and four of which currently have collective agreements.

In B.C., USW Local 2009 has two bargaining units for Starbucks workers. One is for workers at a Victoria location and has a collective agreement in place.

The other initially represented baristas at the Clayton Crossing Shopping Centre Starbucks in Surrey and the Valley Centre Starbucks, about four kilometres southeast in Langley, and has been negotiating for its first collective agreement for about two years.

In 2024, the BC Labour Relations Board let USW 2009 add the Powell River café to the latter bargaining unit.

According to decision documents, the board reasoned a larger, combined unit was more likely to lead to long-term collective bargaining and stability between workers and the union.

One larger bargaining unit with a single collective agreement is more stable than multiple units, which must negotiate separately, the board said in the original decision.

But Starbucks asked the board to reconsider. The company argued the board had no evidence that expanding the bargaining unit would improve negotiations.

In its decision last week, the Labour Relations Board dismissed Starbucks’ complaint.

While the board conceded that adding the Powell River location to negotiations may be complicated, it said Starbucks did not prove the expansion would lead to instability.

Lunny said having workers at all three Starbucks bargain together, at a single table, gives the workers more sway in discussions with the employer.

“The way workers at Starbucks are going to achieve the power to bargain and improve their wages and working conditions is by joining with others at the same company to bargain together,” he said. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Culture Coverage Do You Want to See in the Weekender?

Take this week's poll