Noted Author Harrison Mooney Joins The Tyee’s Election Team

Harrison Mooney is a veteran news reporter and editor, having last worked at the Vancouver Sun before leaving to write the acclaimed 2022 memoir Invisible Boy, a finalist for five major literary awards and winner of the Rakuten Kobo Emerging Writer Prize.

Now he’s joined The Tyee’s newsroom, we’re very happy to say.

Mooney has written the occasional column for us in the past on topics ranging from peaches to e-biking to report cards without letter grades. So we’re no stranger to the intelligence and verve of his journalism. Now we have brought Harrison aboard to help cover the B.C. and federal election campaigns. We are able to do this thanks to Tyee readers who responded generously to our spring fundraising appeal to help us ramp up election coverage.

Mooney’s sharp perspective is evident in his piece published earlier today on the BC Conservatives’ announced plans to restrict library and textbooks not deemed “neutral” by some, so far vague, criteria. And in his analysis of how Kevin Falcon’s folding of BC United means a capitulation to John Rustad’s social conservative messaging.

We caught up with Mooney just as he was coming off a bout of COVID — not the greatest way to start a new job. But characteristically, he rallied to the moment by answering a few questions.

The Tyee: Harrison, welcome aboard! How are you feeling about returning to reporting about regional issues?

Harrison Mooney: I’m excited. Memoir is satisfying but writing a book takes so long. Sometimes it’s nice to pour your efforts into something you can finish and publish within a few days. I’m also working to break these big projects into smaller, bite-sized pieces, so the work isn’t so daunting. The best thing about the sort of regional reporting and essaying I’ll be doing at The Tyee is the reduced word count. The second-best thing, I suppose, is the episodic nature. I can bounce from idea to idea. I can follow my passions and whims. And as far as I can tell, if a topic doesn’t spark joy or the joy disappears early on in the process, I don’t have to write about it.

How do you feel about being back in a newsroom? You were a stalwart member of the Vancouver Sun’s for some years.

I swore off journalism back in 2021 when I took a buyout from Postmedia. I said I’d never return! Alas, time makes fools of us all. Fortunately, I really missed the newsroom.

Writing books can be lonely. There’s no one to talk to but myself, and I’m so hard on myself. I hate talking to that guy. Working at The Tyee means I get to spend time with nicer people, be inspired and have great conversations with other incredible journalists. Plus, I found snacks in the cupboard. Snacks!

I hope your work at The Tyee doesn’t mean readers are deprived of more wonderful books by Harrison Mooney.

I’m not done with book publishing. I’ve got four more books forthcoming — two memoirs and two picture books. Right now, becoming a multi-book author is the highlight of my writing career — that and joining The Tyee, of course.

