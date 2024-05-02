Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

The Tyee’s ‘Points of Interest’ Is Coming to Victoria

Join us on the Island as we celebrate our bestselling book.

Tyee Staff TodayThe Tyee

An image has the 'Points of Interest' book cover, plus details about the Victoria event: May 22, 6pm to 8pm, at Caffe Fantastico, 965 Kings Road, Victoria.
Join us for readings, drinks and snacks — or just to say hello!

On the heels of two weeks on the BC Bestsellers list and a successful launch in Vancouver, The Tyee is coming to Victoria to celebrate our book Points of Interest, available now from Greystone.

Points of Interest is an eclectic literary road trip around the province, collecting 30 stories from places such as Atlin, Creston, Devil’s Elbow, Bella Bella and Saturna Island.

And Victoria, of course. Contributors Tom Hawthorn and Tim B. Rogers will read from their essays, which are situated in and near southern Vancouver Island. Michael John Lo will read from his piece set in Cumberland, and Tyee senior editor andrea bennett will read from their piece set on Lasqueti Island. Managing editor Tara Campbell, who is based in Victoria, will host.

We’re eager to celebrate the book and meet some of our Victoria readers and supporters, so we’re hosting an event at Caffe Fantastico’s flagship spot in cozy Quadra Village on May 22. Attendance is free. RSVP to let us know you’re coming — and come early to order food and drinks from Caffe Fantastico’s tasty menu.

Event details:

   Victoria Points of Interest Book Launch
   Wednesday, May 22, 2024
   Caffe Fantastico, 965 Kings Rd., Victoria
   Doors at 6 p.m., remarks and readings at 6:45 p.m.
   Free entry, books available for purchase

Register now.

Russell Books will have books available for purchase.

Michael John Lo, who has a medium light skin tone and shoulder-length dark brown hair, peeks around an oversize image of ‘Points of Interest.’
Join contributor Michael John Lo, above, alongside contributors Tom Hawthorn, Tim B. Rogers and andrea bennett in Victoria. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.

More about 'Points of Interest'

More than a visitor’s guide to the region, this new anthology of 30 essays and articles is “an insider’s guide to the hot spots, bright spots and dark corners of B.C., a place that never fails to surprise,” says acclaimed author John Vaillant.

Featuring the distinct perspectives of some of the region’s most celebrated writers, these essays run the gamut: take the 100-Mile Diet north with J.B. MacKinnon and Alisa Smith; discover the truth about blueberry picking in Abbotsford with Harrison Mooney; learn how seagulls on Granville Island are controlled using raptors with Michelle Cyca; and unearth the fate of Cumberland’s early Chinese community with Michael John Lo.

Edited by The Tyee’s founding editor David Beers and senior editor andrea bennett, Points of Interest includes pieces by many regular contributors to The Tyee, including Steve Burgess, Christopher Cheung, Amanda Follett Hosgood, Andrew Nikiforuk and Dorothy Woodend.

Help us celebrate Points of Interest in Victoria and leave with a copy tucked in your bag, fellow travellers.

See you on May 22! [Tyee]

