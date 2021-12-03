The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

The Tyee is Hiring a Managing Editor

Come join our independent newsroom. Applications open now until Jan. 2

Jeanette Ageson Today | TheTyee.ca

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee.
TyeeNewsroom2021.jpg
We smile all the time. Photo by Jackie Dives.

The Tyee is hiring a full-time managing editor to join our award-winning team.

The managing editor plays a critical role in our newsroom. They oversee daily newsroom operations and manage the story schedule. They are aware of all ongoing newsroom initiatives and work in tandem with senior editors to shape the daily story lineup. They are often the last pair of senior editorial eyes on a story, ensuring it’s in the best possible shape before publication. They oversee the homepage editor and social media manager to ensure stories are well laid out and thoroughly promoted on all social media platforms. They are also the editorial touchstone for the newsletter manager.

The managing editor reports to the editor in chief. This is a new position at The Tyee.

The ideal candidate will have at least two years’ experience writing or editing news and features for a professional publication at the senior level. They will be quick and confident in their work, have demonstrated ability to build positive working relationships with a team, and show they can run newsroom operations effectively. And they’ll understand The Tyee’s approach to journalism.

The Tyee has been a leading Canadian independent news source for 18 years with a reputation for in-depth reporting that creates change.

Hours: Full time, 37.5 hours per week

Location: Vancouver, B.C.

Salary: $67,000

Benefits: Employees start with three weeks of paid vacation, a paid holiday break, extended health benefits and professional development funds.

Responsibilities

Qualifications

How to apply

Please submit your cover letter and resume explaining why you are interested in this opportunity to jobs@thetyee.ca. Please put “managing editor” in the subject line.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 2, 2022.

We recognize the importance of a diverse workforce and encourage applications from Indigenous people, gender non-conforming people, people of colour, and people with a disability. We are committed to building a news organization that reflects the community we serve.

If you don’t meet 100 per cent of the qualifications listed above, we encourage you to apply anyway. Be upfront about what skills you’d need to develop so we can talk about how to fill those gaps. If you’re creative, hard-working and love independent media, we’d love to meet you. [Tyee]

