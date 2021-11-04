The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Tyee Reporters Win Three Webster Awards

And we received the Bill Good Award to boot! Thank you to our entire community.

Tyee Staff Today | TheTyee.ca

WebsterNominees2021.jpg
The Tyee’s four Webster nominees (clockwise from top left) were: Bryan Carney, Chris Cheung, Andrew MacLeod and Andrew Nikiforuk. Congrats to all the winners!

The Tyee is ecstatic to share that three of our journalists have won Webster Awards — a record number for this publication. The Websters celebrate excellence in print, online, radio and television journalism in British Columbia.

Christopher Cheung won for “Left Behind in a Pandemic,” a series of stories about Lower Mainland residents uniquely challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic (such as these “translator kids”), in the category of Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Reporting.

Andrew MacLeod won for “The Corporate Push into BC’s Primary Care System,” a five-story checkup into how big business has edged into the province’s health-care system, in the category of Excellence in Business, Industry, Labour & Economics Reporting.

And Bryan Carney, our “FOI king,” won for “‘You Have Zero Privacy,’ Says an Internal RCMP Presentation. Inside the Force’s Web Spying Program,” an exclusive peek into the opaque Project Wide Awake, in the category of Excellence in Technology Reporting.

We also won the Bill Good Award, which “honours a B.C. individual or organization that makes a significant contribution to journalism in the province, or addresses a community’s needs and benefits via journalism.”

The team attended the virtual celebration yesterday evening and plans to hold a boisterous party when it’s safe to do so.

“The Tyee’s success is owed to a great many people, from the founders in 2003, to the countless writers who’ve graced our pages, to our ongoing core stewards, to the thousands of voluntary monthly donors who support our work,” said editor Robyn Smith and publisher Jeannette Ageson in their acceptance remarks.

“The publication is proof that there’s another way to fund and sustain public interest journalism. Thanks and appreciation therefore goes to the many people who’ve invested their ethical commitment, passion and smarts over the years in figuring out how to grow the budget and pay the bills.”

“We at The Tyee are grateful and humbled,” added founding editor David Beers in his remarks. “I am thinking tonight of people like Barbara McLintock and Rafe Mair and Murray Dobbin, no longer with us, who invested their smarts and credibility in our early efforts.”

Congratulations to all of last night’s winners and nominees, and a hearty thank you to our colleagues at the Jack Webster Foundation for the chance to celebrate journalism in the west through the Webster Awards. [Tyee]

