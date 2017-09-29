How We Can Do Better on Indigenous Reporting

We’re bidding farewell to Emilee Gilpin, our intern who was here as part of Journalist for Human Rights’ Emerging Indigenous Reporters program. You can read the great stories she produced on B.C.’s Indigenous communities here. Be sure to check out her “Wildflowers” series on Indigenous women in the city.

Originally from eastern Canada, Emilee said she learned a lot about the unique experiences of Indigenous peoples on the West Coast during her time reporting.

You can hear her thoughts on her time here in B.C. and on Indigenous reporting in the video above. Keep tabs with her work on Twitter @emileeguevara.