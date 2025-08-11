Step Outside of Reality at the Vancouver Fringe

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

This Sept. 4-14, the Vancouver Fringe Festival returns for its 41st year — its biggest and most ambitious festival since before the pandemic.

Featuring more of the bold programming that has become synonymous with Fringe, this year’s festival will host 87 shows with over 650 performances across venues on Granville Island and in Gastown.

Performances are set to take place in unconventional locations like cafés, parked cars and on the False Creek Ferries. There will be plenty of traditional venues, too, offering something for everyone.

This year, the festival offers Fringe+, an add-on bundle of perks and discounts that make it easy and affordable to get the most out of Fringe this year. With Fringe+, festival goers can see select shows at half price, receive discounts on merchandise and are given a free ticket to bring a friend to their very first Fringe show. Because live theatre is always better when it’s shared.

To inspire the next generation of Fringers, children and families are invited to check out the first annual Kids Fringe — a joyful, entirely free two-day event happening Sept. 6-7 at the Granville Island Picnic Pavilion, in partnership with Arts Umbrella. Kids Fringe will offer flamenco for kids, puppet-making workshops and a parade.

What hasn’t changed? Fringe’s artist-first ethos. As always, 100 per cent of ticket sales go directly to the artists. It is also committed to offering audiences something rare — a space where people come together across perspectives to sit in the dark and experience something real, strange, heartfelt or hilarious. For 11 days, the outside world quiets, and the only thing that matters is what happens between the artist and the audience. When anyone can be an artist, anything is possible.

Fringe is more than entertainment; it’s community. To learn more and buy tickets, visit the festival’s website.

