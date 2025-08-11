Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
Step Outside of Reality at the Vancouver Fringe

This year’s festival offers something for everyone.

Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society YesterdayThe Tyee

A Fringe performer dressed in all red holds a red umbrella over their head. They are onstage and above them is a chandelier.
A performer at Vancouver Fringe 2024. Photo by Veronica Bonderud.

This Sept. 4-14, the Vancouver Fringe Festival returns for its 41st year — its biggest and most ambitious festival since before the pandemic.

Featuring more of the bold programming that has become synonymous with Fringe, this year’s festival will host 87 shows with over 650 performances across venues on Granville Island and in Gastown.

Performances are set to take place in unconventional locations like cafés, parked cars and on the False Creek Ferries. There will be plenty of traditional venues, too, offering something for everyone.

This year, the festival offers Fringe+, an add-on bundle of perks and discounts that make it easy and affordable to get the most out of Fringe this year. With Fringe+, festival goers can see select shows at half price, receive discounts on merchandise and are given a free ticket to bring a friend to their very first Fringe show. Because live theatre is always better when it’s shared.

To inspire the next generation of Fringers, children and families are invited to check out the first annual Kids Fringe — a joyful, entirely free two-day event happening Sept. 6-7 at the Granville Island Picnic Pavilion, in partnership with Arts Umbrella. Kids Fringe will offer flamenco for kids, puppet-making workshops and a parade.

What hasn’t changed? Fringe’s artist-first ethos. As always, 100 per cent of ticket sales go directly to the artists. It is also committed to offering audiences something rare — a space where people come together across perspectives to sit in the dark and experience something real, strange, heartfelt or hilarious. For 11 days, the outside world quiets, and the only thing that matters is what happens between the artist and the audience. When anyone can be an artist, anything is possible.

Fringe is more than entertainment; it’s community. To learn more and buy tickets, visit the festival’s website. [Tyee]

Read more: Theatre

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

