Explore a Rich Collection of Films for National Indigenous History Month

Throughout June, Knowledge Network is showcasing a specially curated selection of films that explore Indigenous lives, history, culture, resistance and resilience in B.C. and Canada — all told from Indigenous perspectives.

Now available for streaming, Knowledge Network’s National Indigenous History Month collection includes two new B.C.-based documentaries.

In The Stand, Haida filmmaker Christopher Auchter revisits a pivotal moment in B.C. history, chronicling the Haida Nation’s resolute stand against logging on Lyell Island in 1985. Constructed solely from archival audio and film footage, including pointed exchanges between Haida leader Miles Richardson and TV legend Jack Webster, it’s a riveting look at events that helped pave the way for the recent Haida Title Lands Agreement.

In The Salmon’s Call, which has its TV broadcast premiere on June 24 at 9 p.m. Pacific time, Dakelh filmmaker Joy Haskell explores the intricate spiritual and cultural relationship between wild salmon and Indigenous people on B.C.’s West Coast and in the Interior.

Explore these documentaries and other outstanding Indigenous films on Knowledge Network. Other highlights include:

Red Fever

Through iconic and entertaining pop culture images, Cree filmmaker Neil Diamond looks at how Indigenous cultures have been revered, romanticized and appropriated. In the process, he uncovers the profound impact of Indigenous Peoples on western culture.

A Cedar Is Life

Cowichan filmmaker Harold C. Joe explores how the cedar tree is central to the cultural life of West Coast First Nations and how Elders, artists and practitioners are sharing their knowledge to revitalize culture.

Red Chef Revival

Cooking and culture come together in this four-part series that travels to communities in B.C. and Alberta with Indigenous chefs Cezin Nottaway, Rich Francis and Shane Chartrand, where they discover a people's story on a plate.

Tiny

In this heartfelt stop-motion animated film, ’Nakwaxda’xw Elder Colleen Hemphill tells the story of growing up on a tiny floathouse in the Pacific Northwest.

To explore Knowledge Network’s National Indigenous History Month collection, visit their website.

