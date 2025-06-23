Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Explore a Rich Collection of Films for National Indigenous History Month

Compelling local documentaries told from Indigenous perspectives are now streaming on Knowledge Network.

Knowledge Network 23 Jun 2025The Tyee

Collage of images featuring people from various Indigenous-led films.
Films by Indigenous filmmakers from BC and Canada are now available on Knowledge Network.

Throughout June, Knowledge Network is showcasing a specially curated selection of films that explore Indigenous lives, history, culture, resistance and resilience in B.C. and Canada — all told from Indigenous perspectives.

Now available for streaming, Knowledge Network’s National Indigenous History Month collection includes two new B.C.-based documentaries.

In The Stand, Haida filmmaker Christopher Auchter revisits a pivotal moment in B.C. history, chronicling the Haida Nation’s resolute stand against logging on Lyell Island in 1985. Constructed solely from archival audio and film footage, including pointed exchanges between Haida leader Miles Richardson and TV legend Jack Webster, it’s a riveting look at events that helped pave the way for the recent Haida Title Lands Agreement.

In The Salmon’s Call, which has its TV broadcast premiere on June 24 at 9 p.m. Pacific time, Dakelh filmmaker Joy Haskell explores the intricate spiritual and cultural relationship between wild salmon and Indigenous people on B.C.’s West Coast and in the Interior.

Explore these documentaries and other outstanding Indigenous films on Knowledge Network. Other highlights include:

Red Fever
Through iconic and entertaining pop culture images, Cree filmmaker Neil Diamond looks at how Indigenous cultures have been revered, romanticized and appropriated. In the process, he uncovers the profound impact of Indigenous Peoples on western culture.

A Cedar Is Life
Cowichan filmmaker Harold C. Joe explores how the cedar tree is central to the cultural life of West Coast First Nations and how Elders, artists and practitioners are sharing their knowledge to revitalize culture.

Red Chef Revival
Cooking and culture come together in this four-part series that travels to communities in B.C. and Alberta with Indigenous chefs Cezin Nottaway, Rich Francis and Shane Chartrand, where they discover a people's story on a plate.

Tiny
In this heartfelt stop-motion animated film, ’Nakwaxda’xw Elder Colleen Hemphill tells the story of growing up on a tiny floathouse in the Pacific Northwest.

To explore Knowledge Network’s National Indigenous History Month collection, visit their website.

The Knowledge.ca streaming platform is free to sign up and commercial-free. Click here. [Tyee]

Read more: Indigenous, Film

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

