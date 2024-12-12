There’s Power in Our Stories

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

There’s often a sense of loneliness that accompanies our darkest experiences. Sometimes even the people we’re closest to don’t see when we’re struggling, despite the strides society has made in conversations about mental health.

At Family Services of Greater Vancouver, clients come to us in crisis, folks that might be a family facing separation, unhoused youth, or victims of violence. There’s power in each of our stories — they open doors for connection and empathy. Many of our employees have their own lived experiences with the issues our clients are facing and this brings a level of passion to their work that can’t be learned elsewhere.

‘There’s More’ campaign

That's why Family Services of Greater Vancouver is sharing real stories through our “There’s More” campaign — stories of resilience, strength and hope. These stories — from our staff, clients and the community — make people feel less alone.

Our goal is to build more compassion and empathy in the community, to remind folks that there’s more than meets the eye for every person we interact with in a day — both online and off. We want to rehumanize the unhoused youth we pass on the street, the families trying to make ends meet while healing from intergenerational trauma, and the survivors of violence whose lives are in turmoil.

A common thread we see at Family Services of Greater Vancouver is that clients cite the people in their lives as integral to getting through challenging times. Whether that's friends and family, a mentor, a counsellor, a health-care or support worker, we all need a helping hand sometimes. These stories remind us again and again just how important it is to have non-judgmental social and community support available, especially for our most vulnerable neighbours.

Rosie’s Story

One story that stands out is that of a staff member named Rosie (her name has been changed to protect her identity). Rosie is a survivor of intimate partner violence. She shared her story with us as part of our There’s More campaign, writing about how, while she was being abused, she didn’t seek help. She didn’t think she deserved it because the abuse she experienced was psychological, not physical. She thought that it made it lesser, not worth reporting.

She now understands, firsthand, some of the barriers that prevent people from asking for help. This informs the way she approaches her work. She fiercely advocates for survivors of all kinds — in policy, in conversations, and in trying to make sure there’s a helping hand for those who need it.

With the help of our partners and donors, we’re able to provide free trauma counselling and victim support services to people like Rosie. We’re able to build more outreach and trust-building into the survivor’s journey with Family Services of Greater Vancouver. Her journey is a powerful reminder of how much power there is in each of us.

Extending non-judgmental support

Charities like Family Services of Greater Vancouver are often the first place people turn to for support when crisis hits. And we’re working hard to make sure more people know that this help is available to them. The people we support are our neighbours, folks living across the Lower Mainland and B.C. Crisis and trauma show up across economic and cultural lines, and it's important that when you or your loved ones find yourself in a tough situation, you know where to turn for non-judgmental support.

We provide client-centered support that is non-judgmental and trauma-informed. What that really means is that we work with our clients, every step of the way. We get to know them as people, no matter how long it takes. We dismantle barriers and show up every day. Then we work on goals together.

When you support a local non-profit, when you donate money or volunteer, it’s so much more than that: it’s an investment in your community. The challenges we’re working through with clients — like homelessness, financial crisis, domestic violence and exploitation — are deeply rooted in our local context. And the people working at Family Services of Greater Vancouver are deeply and personally connected to building a brighter future for our community.

Putting an emphasis on community building

Supporting local charities is about community. The unhoused youth we serve hot meals to every night are your neighbours. The survivors of violence we’re walking alongside are your neighbours. The families in crisis counselling are your neighbours. We all have a role to play in making our community more resilient. When we come together to support one another, we’re building brighter tomorrows for us all.

Family Services of Greater Vancouver has deep local roots. It’s been here, supporting the Lower Mainland for nearly 100 years. The programs and services have evolved, of course, to respond to what the community needs. Right now, our focus is on programs that support families in crisis, respond to the basic needs of unhoused youth, and empower survivors of violence and exploitation.

We’re not just looking to provide immediate relief, but to really help people build the futures they want for themselves. We are part of the community-level solutions that directly address the issues playing out in our neighbourhoods.

For nearly a century, Family Services of Greater Vancouver has been helping people write their next chapters. We’re doing this work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If you’re inspired to support our mission of building brighter tomorrows, please consider making a donation to our Caring Neighbours holiday campaign today.

Every contribution, no matter how small, makes an impact on what we’re able to do for our community. You have the power to make a difference in someone’s story.